Thank you to the angel who dug my car out of the snow
Dear Editor:
Last Sunday night, I was hurrying to an appointment when I got stuck in the snow on Morrison Avenue. I was trying to get myself out to no avail when out of the dark came a rescuing angel who asked me if I was stuck.
He tried a few times to push me out, but couldn’t so he went home got a shovel and dug me out. I was so relieved and afraid to get stuck again if I stopped that I drove off with only a quick thank you. I hope that he will see this letter and know that I am truly grateful for his help.
Sally Bonshor, Kelowna
Condo culture takes over the neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
As reported in The Daily Courier article on Wednesday (Developer wants to pile on new UBCO site, page A1), Mission Group imagines yet more skyscraper development by them, beside UBCO’s planned vertical campus downtown.
Allow me to deconstruct Mission Group’s philosophy as stated in the article.
“The addition of a downtown university campus as part of a larger comprehensively planned (whose plan?) project (read – now more 30 storey-plus buildings are justified) will epitomize transformative development (read – goodbye to friendly neighbourhoods, hello condo towers) catalyzing significant future investment in the City of Kelowna (read encouraging more highrise development) and creating a built environment and place (not neighbourhood) that will influence the culture and identity of Kelowna for generations to come.”
It sure will. Is this the type of skyrise condo culture we really want?
I refer you to the recent Okanagan history articles by Sharron J. Simpson regarding what a neighbourhood really is. It is not a forest of 30-storey buildings.
And why does the architectural firm cram so many lofty words into their mission statement?
Carol Millar, Kelowna
Waste aluminum not the ingredient to create hydrogen
Dear Editor:
Re: “Summerland eyed for hydrogen plant,” (page A2, Jan. 12).
As a professional engineer, a climate scientist and a long-time advocate for scientifically-sound solutions to the climate crisis, I cannot begin to comprehend the logic of building a waste aluminum recycling plant in Summerland, Penticton, or anywhere else in the South Okanagan.
Waste aluminum (from beer cans, scrap siding or old cars and airplanes) can not generate clean-burning hydrogen by any direct process. (Hydrogen is a colourless gas that burns clean, but it is not aluminum.)
To produce hydrogen from contaminated aluminum requires an exothermal process that starts with copious amounts of cheap electricity, and an abundant amount of clean water (to be drawn from Okanagan Lake?).
And the byproducts of the exothermic reaction process will include large amounts of toxic carcinogens and heavy metal waste that will be discharged into the atmosphere and groundwater, downstream of the plant. So if this operation is to be located on a single acre adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant at Trout Creek, where will these by products end up?
Why does GH Power or Frontenac Energy want to build an aluminum recycling plant in the South Okanagan? Is it because we can provide lots of cheap hydro-electric (green) power supplied by Fortis or BC Hydro, together with copious quantities of our Okanagan Lake water (to supply the hydrogen)?
And what about the toxic airborne (stack) and water-borne emissions from the complex exothermic combustion process? These emissions could perhaps be lethal to both human and wildlife populations.
Note that hydrogen comes from water, and not from aluminum. So why doesn’t GH build their aluminum recycling operation somewhere near Metro Toronto, or better still, somewhere out in the wilderness?
Tom Siddon, Kaleden
Health tax on the unvaxxed makes sense
Dear Editor:
The predictable strain on health care systems brought about by the unwise unvaccinated has provoked the consideration of harsh measures by some jurisdictions such as Greece and Austria.
Now even Quebec is launching stiff measures by way of a health tax. I must admit this is one concept that makes complete sense.
Hitting the foolish in the pocket book just might bring those lacking forethought around to thinking proactively.
Paul Crossley, Penticton
We’re all unique, therefore we’re all special
Dear Editor:
Growing up, I had been taught how special I am in the eyes of God. How much God loves me, has abundant mercy for me and wishes to reside with me for eternity.
As I grew older and fell in love with God, I realized this message was for all mankind whether one knew God or not.
And then the doubt. If God prizes every individual and treats them as special aren't we all then just ordinary with one being not particular special over another? Does that mean that I am not that very special?
And then one day the light bulb went on. I’m special because I am unique. I’m special because I know it. I’m special because I know every human I come in contact with is unique — therefore special. Pretty powerful stuff.
And now I try to live my life treating every person I come in contact with, with the respect and loving gentleness they deserve.
For a controlling, anxiety-prone person as I am, not so very easily done. For I crave to be treated special as well.
Some days it just doesn’t happen. And I fail miserably.
Then God’s infinite mercy shines on me and the light glows and I come out of my self-centred stupor.
The light you ask. Those sent into my life with their words of wisdom; the truth of reality they profess by the way they live their lives and by their example of how a special person makes another person special.
I know this is true because I have experienced it. My prayer and hope for you is to enjoy this experience as well. Because you are special.
Dallas Elliott, Kelowna
Residency rule should apply to civic politicians
Dear Editor:
In 2002, Castlegar presented a motion to the Union of B.C. Municipalities that the Local Government Act be amended to include a clause that requires a candidate for a local government elected office to be an eligible elector within the local government jurisdiction for at least 30 days prior to the date of his/her nomination.
The motion was not endorsed by the
membership (other cities and towns) and consigned taxpayers to remain the victim of people who are running for their own purposes.
Like so many resolutions that are well intended and would actually do some good it was consigned to the dustbin of history.
I believe cities should be able to pass a local bylaw requiring city residential occupancy before running for municipal council.
The length of time should be five years; 30 days is not good enough.
No one running for municipal office can possibly understand or relate to the people living in our municipality unless they actually reside there. Out-of-city residents leave our city’s problems behind them when they go home and close the door.
Council before they leave office this year or ask any citizen to re-elect them should pass a bylaw restricting residency requirements for municipal office to within the municipality’s boundaries.
A person should have a stake in the community before running for office. And using it as a place of work only is not enough.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
