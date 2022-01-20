Dear Editor:
I realize that it is difficult to fully understand the consequences of any threat to the Casa Loma community by casually viewing a developer's candy coated promotional literature. The residents of Casa Loma have experienced a decade of bizarre proposals and various schemes that have been floated for this iconic property. Residents believe there has been a lack of transparency from the beginning and little contact or discussion with those who are adversely affected.
My family built their home in Casa Loma in 1957 and at that time the area was a virtual paradise, not unlike Jim Blackmun’s orchard is today.
To reach Casa Loma in 1956 we would travel across Okanagan Lake by ferry to the Westside from Kelowna, up Highway 97 to the approximate location of the WFN administration building.
My parents would then make a left hand turn across the highway onto a one lane path with bunch grass in the centre of the track. We would pass through a pine forest and then into fields of sagebrush on the bluffs above Okanagan Lake — the views were magnificent and unobstructed.
The road sloped downward toward what is now Shelter Bay, travelled along the lake and then up through an idyllic forest and crested above Jim’s orchard.
From there we travelled another kilometre through Zdralek’s peach, cherry and apricot orchard.
At that time we did not pass one billboard to detract from the view out towards the lake or above us on the magnificent Lakeview escarpment.
We are not NIMBYs. SolAqua is not in our backyard. It’s in our front yard and on top of the driveway to our homes. A driveway that most Casa Loma residents travel on a daily basis. We have welcomed new residents with open arms but we have to draw a line in the sand with this group.
Campbell Road is still a one-access country road leading into our community. One way in, the same way out.
It will take a year and a half to excavate the fill needed to build 60 townhomes on a level site above the ALR land. There will be a 200-foot retaining wall behind the last row of townhouses.
The SolAqua renderings on the developer’s website boast that their development will be nestled into the hillside. These townhouses will not back onto a forest as shown on their promotional renderings. There will be no forest. There will only be a few trees on the crest of the escarpment and the entire slope will look like an open pit mine. This scar will be as unsightly as the plethora of billboards that tarnish the southern approach to Kelowna. It will be an eyesore for all residents and visitors.
Furthermore, it will take years to complete the townhouses, which will disrupt the only access into our community. During the lengthy construction phase, we will be at the mercy of restricted and interrupted access for all of our services for four or five years. These services include EMS, fire response, police, postal and handyDart. Residents travel this road to go to work and to access the outside world to shop and to attend to every day needs. Others use this road to walk, to bike or to access Kalamoir Regional Park.
Can you imagine the concerns that we might have in the event of a wildfire or any type of evacuation? National Fire Protection Association codes and standards require residential subdivisions with more than 100 homes to have two accessses — Casa Loma currently has 372 housing units and only one access.
Developments in Casa Loma that have already been approved, those that are currently being built and those in the planning stages will double the number of housing units along Campbell Road. We will soon have over 700 housing units and there will be even more on the WFN lands.
We reached the breaking point a long time ago in our quiet community, yet the City of West Kelowna keeps approving more development in their quest for greater property taxes. Will we ever see common sense at our city hall? I’m sympathetic to the enormous responsibility, but if they can’t serve the best interest of the residents, then they need to step aside.
Our elected officials need to have a clear vision for the future. If the city gives the green light to this development, it will open a Pandora’s box and set a precedent that will ruin West Kelowna.
We believe that all future developments should complement as well as preserve the natural beauty that surrounds us. Decisions need to be made that will make the Okanagan a better place for the next generation.
Scott Rowland, West Kelowna