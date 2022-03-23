Dear Editor:
While driving by Edith Gay Park on Moyer Road in Rutland, I felt many things — saddened, embarrassed and right peed off.
Saddened to see the current super awful eyesore state of these once good-condition ball fields and with zero attention by the City of Kelowna in a decade. Or longer! Some fresh paint here and there and some TLC and some simple attention to detail is not all that costly, is it?
Embarrassed for all the parents and kids to have to play here. The bullpens alone are so very neglected and shoddy.
Peed off because we pay a lot to the City of Kelowna in licensing fees to operate a business here and for property taxes! Just what is our so called city doing to give back to our community?
Definitely not keeping our parks clean and up to date. Believe me, I have many more examples but will keep this super simple as just one example for now.
I wanted to take a photo as proof to add to this legit rant, but I was working at the time.
Just drive by there and check it out for yourself. The proof is right there to see.
The dire ugly condition state of so many ballparks and regular parks here is only 100% proof that our City of Kelowna does not give back and just takes, takes and takes.
Time to vote some caring newbies in during the next new election who actually care about our city and its terrible condition overall.
Meanwhile, and until then, and if you agree, please take just five minutes and write your city council.
Thank you.
N. Preen, Kelowna