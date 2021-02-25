Canada doesn’t have a problem with legal guns
Dear Editor:
Re: Two kinds of gun control needed (Jim Taylor column, Feb. 20)
I read Taylor’s article just now and he seems to be a very thoughtful and articulate person.
I don’t want to get into some sort of long and drawn-out debate on gun control, but Taylor raised one point I would like to address as it points to his lack on knowledge and understanding of Canadians
current guns laws.
“Granted, criminalizing some guns will not get them out of the hands of criminals. But it certainly makes it easier to identify who the criminals are.
“Federal law already outlaws 1,277 assault weapons, semi-automatic weapons and handguns, by my count. In criminal hands, who cares? The problem is getting them out of circulation.”
Police have no problem identifying illegal firearms or criminals with firearms. This has never been an issue. Why? Because law-abiding firearm owners need to keep their firearms securely stored and locked up in their homes and when transporting any of these restricted or prohibited firearms, they have to be in a locked case with a trigger lock on them. So you don’t even know they have them.
Criminals on the other hand keep them loaded and readily available and tend to use them at places other then the range.
So you see, legal guns aren’t the issue at all because you don’t even know they are present. Police don’t even know they are present.
As for keeping firearms out of circulation to keep them from criminals, I couldn’t agree more.
So look into where criminals get their guns. Stats from police clearly prove the vast majority are smuggled into Canada.
They are a small portion from home invasions and even smaller number from straw purchasing, which is extremely easy to track and enforce for the police.
If Taylor is interested in learning about our current laws, I am an instructor for the RCMP Canadian Firearms Safety Course in Alberta and would have no problem providing him with a crash course and the current laws and explaining how the new Liberal laws will not be effective and are clear and obvious political tactics to get votes.
Jeff Chapotelle, Calgary
Last straw with Trudeau
Dear Editor:
Letter writers Elaine Lawrence and Jon Peter Christoff’s efforts to vilify the Conservative Party from Stephen Harper to Erin O’Toole have been in vain.
In one lapse of judgment, Justin Trudeau’s government has shown its true colours and it isn’t pretty.
Their failure to censure the China for its treatment of that country’s Muslim community is a disgrace beyond reason.
The Trudeau cabinet should resign “en masse” and leave their so called leader as he is — a “coward of monumental proportions.”
It is certain that his flaws outweigh his boyish appearance and leadership abilities. This is the final straw.
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna