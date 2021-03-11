Liberals, Tories prove again they’re the same
Dear Editor:
Recently, I wrote a letter suggesting Liberals and Conservatives in Ottawa co-operate when they use gun control to manipulate and divide us. Another example of how these two parties undermine our best interests was reported in the media on March 9.
Former Liberal MP Yasmin Ratans’ from Ontario broke the rule against nepotism. She has to repay nearly $10,000 in tax dollars she misused. This decision was made by a group of MPs who police all other MPs behind a cloak of secrecy.
Government experts/advisers along with the NDP, Bloc, and Greens have tried to replace this system with something more fair and open for Canadians.
But over and over again, Liberals and Conservatives block these efforts because they prefer to keep us in the dark.
Not one of our local Conservative MPs was willing to help change this when I asked in November/December 2020.
Liberals and Conservatives bicker in public but in reality their differences are more of style than substance.
I imagine that behind the scenes they giggle about just how easy it is to pull the wool over our eyes.
Barbara Cousins, Enderby
Economy has been in recovery since Liberals returned to power
Dear Editor:
Re: MP Dan Albas’s column, “All this COVID relief hasn’t helped much,” March 5.
When the Harper government left their sinking ship in 2015, they emptied all the coffers.
Was that ensuring “Canada’s fiscal capacity to respond to a future crises?” The lack of economic growth during the Harper years rivalled the Depression of the 1930s.
In the recovery years since 2015, it has been noted again and again: dangerous levels of household debt, no savings, no opportunity for younger Canadians to own their own homes. This was brought up by the Conservative Opposition in the House of Commons numerous times, pre pandemic.
That has all been turned around. Record housing ownership, led by the youth of Alberta, by the way, and record savings,
Mr. Albas, I cannot imagine a better vindication of the federal Liberal government’s stewardship of this nightmare pandemic than your recent tribute. Thank you for putting it so well.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Big investors don’t deserve to be bailed out
Dear Editor:
Governments are responsible for our health and welfare but, they are not responsible for the financial losses suffered by people who invest in public companies.
These shareholders made the investments fully aware of the associated risks, hoping to make a profit. The risks are theirs alone.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has squandered more than a hundred billion CERB dollars on unemployed and underemployed people during the last year, whether they needed it or not, insisting he is ‘saving’ us all, while millions of voters suspect he is using the virus as an opportunity to put money into everybody’s pocket, hoping to get their vote in the next election.
He already spent about $400 billion last year to help us ‘recover’ from that COVID virus, and is proposing to spend yet another $400 billion this year, without the benefit of meaningful public debate, let alone transparency about where and how all that money will be spent, while he is telling us it’s really none of our business.
Proposing to bail out Air Canada, SNC Lavalin and Bombardier is easily perceived as an opportunity to continue to pour billions of dollars into his favourite province of Quebec, to supplement shrinking transfer payments.
Canadian taxpayers are not shareholders in any of those companies, and are in no way responsible for their financial losses.
Bailing those shareholders out would look a lot like he is just priming them for the next election, hoping they will buy him another term.
Trudeau’s reckless spending borders the criminal, and a trillion-dollar debt will tax the Canadian middle class into poverty.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
Dangerous offenders let out too easily
Dear Editor:
The Edmonton police have issued another warning after a child sex offender is released. Cyle Larsen, 29, targets both girls and boys. He has a long history of opportunistic offending; grooming or luring children known to him.
A six-year-old was the target of Larsen’s child abuse in 2008. Police issued similar warnings when he was released in 2015 and 2018
According to the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, all offenders must be considered for parole at some point in their sentence.
The Correctional Service of Canada claims public safety was considered when granting Larsen a conditional release.
They must be kidding, right?
So again we see a good example of the police being tasked as a babysitting service for offenders in a catch-and-release system despite prolific dangerous proclivities.
An Edmonton MP Michael Cooper says, the laws need to be strengthened to ensure that risky offenders like Larsen cannot get parole so easily. “Our laws are not keeping dangerous criminal behind bars. It is a revolving door.”
The failure of the courts and provincial and federal governments to take remedial action regarding prolific offenders is irresponsible to not only the police tasked with keeping law and order, but to law-abiding citizens targeted by this behaviour.
Too many dangerous offenders are reoffending. The law needs to be changed to make better use of the dangerous offender designation which would see dangerous offenders locked up.
There is much frustration in the public and I am sure with the police, who have to live with the revolving-door policy of the court system.
The ‘price’ that people are expected to pay for a broken court system is too high and actions must be taken to provide more protection for people against predators. Taxpayers are not getting their money’s worth.
Elvena Slump, Penticton