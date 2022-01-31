Truckers lost this writer’s support
Dear Editor:
It disgusts me that members of the truckers convoy took it upon themselves to desecrate the National War Memorial and a statue honouring Terry Fox.
The men honoured here are Canada’s true heroes.
It was also disgusting to find members of the convoy were attempting to strongarm their way to get free meals at the Goodwill Soup Kitchen in Ottawa.
I supported the convoy in the beginning, but by feeling it was alright to desecrate monuments that mean so much to many of us, setting off illegal fireworks that could have gone so terribly wrong, makes you nothing more than an embarrassment to many Canadians, myself included.
I have read many truckers comments profusely thanking everyone along the way for the wonderful meals provides. If you couldn’t afford to feed yourself on the trip you should have stayed home and participated in the many local protests. There was no need to take from those truly in need.
Terry Fox ran 5,000 kilometres to bring our attention to cancer and cancer research. He was not riding in the back of a sleeper truck. The run cost him his life, likely far earlier than the cancer alone would have. He is a hero, you people are not.
What started as a protest to open the border to allow truckers through and keep the supply chain going has been overshadowed by anti-vax rallies with people waving signs saying “Ivermectin Works.”
Who is in charge? Who said it was alright to climb over the Canada’s National War Museum? Because it was not alright.
I personally do not support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and you are right we have had so much mixed messaging from federal and provincial governments, but when did this become about anything but supporting the truckers?
You started with one purpose and somehow it devolved into a mob that has sullied your cause.
Whoever is/was in charge of this should apologize to those of us who have lost family in the wars. Those heroes fought so that you would have the right to assemble freely and state your opinions. Not deface public property.
Your lack of respect is abysmal.
Also, as a country we are attempting to minimize our carbon footprint. This convoy certainly did nothing to help the cause.
I know that it was not everyone who behaved badly. But again, who was in charge to tell them to stop, because it doesn’t seem like anyone was. The actions of some people have caused your protest, which was righteous, to lose support.
Maureen Ferguson, Kelowna
Real truckers don’t support this protest
Dear Editor:
It is with significant puzzlement that I observed the supporters and drivers of the “Freedom Convoy” operating across Canada.
One would have to be completely uninformed to deduce that vaccination mandates are in any way contributing to the supply chain crisis currently being experienced globally.
The assertions that vaccine mandates could lead to empty shelves and a food crisis are ludicrous. Nobody is going to go hungry because of vaccination mandates. Yes, there may be a shortage of some edibles due to the supply chain impediments — but we will survive, and comfortably.
Supply chain problems have been greatly increased by the Omicron virus which is fast-spreading and is keeping more people from the workplace. People have more money to spend after the lockdowns and thus increased demand is exacerbating the supply problems.
The truckers’ vaccination mandates were announced in November by both Canada and the U.S. Truckers have had plenty of time to prepare and 90% of international truckers have been vaccinated and agree with the policy. Their protest “convoy” is just contributing to transportation problems.
The Canadian Truckers Association does not support this convoy — and neither should we. These truckers are simply anti-vaxxers. They are not only putting their fellow truckers at risk, but all North American citizens. They are encouraged by the Conservative leadership across Canada, and the Trumpsters in the U.S., for political reasons.
Continuing to work unvaccinated is, without a doubt, going to contribute to the spread of the virus and thus increase the workforce and supply-chain problems.
Unfortunately, what we see and hear in the media is the convoy and its supporters, and not the vast majority who care for their family and neighbours and support vaccine mandates. It is time for the silent majority to speak out. This is not about politics — it is about the health of our communities.
Patrick MacDonald, Kelowna
Negligence almost caused accident
Dear Editor:
This letter is addressed to the man who almost caused an accident on Jan. 27 at 12:15 p.m. I hope he reads this.
I was driving north on Gordon Drive near Lanfranco when you quickly changed lanes, not knowing I was right there beside you.
You came so close to hitting me, it’s an absolute miracle from above that you didn’t cause an accident.
I had to slam on my brakes and swerve to the curb into the snow bank.
I was totally stunned and shocked.
I don’t know where you learned to drive, but obviously you have forgotten one important thing — doing a shoulder check before changing lanes. Your truck is big, my car is small.
While stopped in traffic near KLO Road, I pulled up beside you and you motioned that were sorry and you didn’t see me.
Being sorry is one thing, but being totally negligent is inexcusable.
You were extremely lucky this time, but if you continue to drive carelessly like that, next time you might kill someone.
Because of your negligence, you scared me half to death and really shook me up.
If this haunts you for a while, that will be a good thing, but God only knows how long it will take me to get over this.
Judy Baker, Kelowna
Hospital numbers need more crunching
Dear Editor:
I read Larry Shipowick’s letter to the editor (Stop Blaming Unvaccinated, Jan. 28). The detail begs two adages: numbers can be deceiving and make sure you have all the facts.
For instance: Ontario’s population stands at approximately 14 million for residents five years of age and older.
Of those 14 million, 88.345% have received at least one dose leaving 11.655% unvaccinated and there are 82.733% fully vaccinated..
Now the big numbers. Fully vaccinated residents of Ontario five years and older is 11,158,262 and unvaccinated is 1,631,700.
Larry states Ontario had in ICU 185 fully vaccinated and 168 unvaccinated. He also states in hospital there were 2,035 fully vaccinated and 686 unvaccinated.
So doing the math: there are at least six times more fully vaccinated residents as those unvaccinated.
For ICU, you are 60 times more likely to end up here if you are unvaccinated.
For the hospital, you are three times more likely to end up here of you are unvaccinated.
Which strongly suggests to me it is more prudent to be vaccinated.
As a double doser plus booster myself, is this suggesting that I am blaming the unvaccinated? Not at all! Has my life become altered because of COVID-19? You bet! Am I suffering drastically because of it? Not really? Am I somewhat fearful when out with the general population? For sure!
Can I not wait till this is all over and some normalcy returns? Absolutely.
Will it happen soon? No! Not until the virus has been brought under control in both “my world’ and that of all creation. When this is all over; “yes” some will survived without any vaccinations and offer no threat to the rest of us. But not until we achieve a very high vaccination rate in all of earth will this come about.
As the numbers suggest.
Dallas Elliott, Kelowna
Dear Editor:
Larry Shipowick reveals his statistical ignorance in his letter, in which he notes that Ontario hospitals have roughly equal numbers of COVID-19 patients who have been vaccinated, and COVID-19 patients who have not been vaccinated.
From this, he reasons that the vaccination offers no benefit at all.
He fails to recognize vaccinated patients come from a much larger population than unvaccinated patients.
If, as I understand, about 90% of Ontario’s population has been vaccinated, then his 185 vaccinated patients are only about 0.14% of the vaccinated population. But the 168 unvaccinated patients are about 1.2% of the unvaxxed population.
Work it out. The unvaccinated are between eight and nine times more likely to need hospitalization than the vaccinated.
Vaccination works. If you look at all the evidence.
Jim Taylor, Lake Country