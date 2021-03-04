Transit drivers thank Accent Inns
Dear Editor:
On behalf of all the transit operators here in Kelowna, we wish to express our sincerest thanks to the management and staff at the Accent Inns for thinking of us during these unprecedented times.
Every day our drivers do what we can to not only protect ourselves but also those who ride our buses.
I am sure this pandemic has taken a huge toll on you and your employees and for you to take the time not only to think of us but to go above and beyond and hand out thank you cards with coffee cards means more than you can imagine.
From all of us drivers here at Kelowna Regional Transit, I again thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Al Peressini, President/Business Agent, Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1722, Kelowna
We’ve turned into medical guinea pigs
Dear Editor:
Canada’s vaccine debacle continues unabated. First we have had to endure the incompetence of the Trudeau government in gaining timely access to the vaccines. And while the volume of excuses being dispensed by the Liberal government begins to approach the number of available vaccine doses, Canadians lives continue to be lost unnecessarily. We must hope that this tragic federal fiasco will be the subject of a national commission and that future governments will act on its findings.
And now, based on experts’ best guesses Canadians are forced to participate in a massive medical experiment in which we will receive our second doses up to four months after the first.
Let’s be clear, there are risks with this strategy. As our National Advisory Committee on Immunization states, “The vaccine effectiveness of the first dose will be monitored closely … and recommendations may need to be revised.”
All of this can be traced back to the failure of the Trudeau government to secure adequate vaccine supplies early in the pandemic.
In the meantime, in the absence of competent federal leadership Canadians can only sit back and watch with envy as our Southern neighbours receive their vaccinations at a per capita rate that is currently more than five times higher than what has been achieved in Canada.
Canadians have reason to be concerned, even angry.
Chris Fibiger, Kelowna
Legalizing drugs will save lives
Dear Editor:
In March 2020, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to implement “any provincial emergency measures required to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency.”
Since then, 1,355 British Columbians have tragically lost their lives to pandemic, however, the recent development of a vaccine gives us hope that the end is near.
In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in response to the significant rise in overdose deaths. Since then, there have been over 5,000 overdose deaths in British Columbia, and in 2020, a record 1,716 lost their lives to the opioid crisis, and there is no end in sight.
One of those lives lost was that of my son, Joe Bauman who, prior to his death, tirelessly advocated for improved community services and livable, affordable housing in Maple Ridge as he, himself, was homeless.
However, I, and the BC Coroner’s Office, strongly disagree with the popular determination that my son’s death was caused by “overdose.”
Joe never used opioids — ever.
He used methamphetamine which he found helped counteract the negative effects of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), so the fact that his blood toxicity level found a lethal amount of fentanyl shows that the methamphetamine he took on the day of his death was poisoned with fentanyl.
Joe’s cause of death was poisoning due to a toxic drug supply, poison that runs rampant in the illicit drug supply. Where are the “emergency measures required to prevent, respond to or alleviate” the effects of this emergency?
We must act now — not by decriminalizing drug possession which will do nothing to prevent deaths due to a toxic drug supply — but by legalizing and regulating the use of street drugs.
Do not allow stigma and fear to stand in the way of taking the action needed to allow us to save lives and start the healing.
Unfortunately, it will be too late for me and my son. Joe is gone. And that is my pain to bear.
And if our federal government continues to ignore this crisis, more lives will be lost and their loved ones will bear the pain of that loss.
They are us — our family members, our friends, our loved ones — and I will remain vigilant in my attempts to effect the change that will spare them my fate.
Joyce Bunge, Oliver
Canada can’t take on China alone
Dear Editor:
Re: “China not immune to political pressure,” (Martin Regg Cohn column, Feb.26, page A6)
Before Canada — or any other nation, for that matter — might effectively challenge China on its human rights violations, we first have to have a significant trade-export/import bargaining chip. But we — as one country of less than 38 million people, standing alone against China’s almost 1.5 billion consumers —likely never will.
I can imagine that a large enough number of world nations securely allied, however, likely could combine their resources and go without the usual China bully-nation trade/investment connection they’d all prefer to abandon, instead trading necessary goods and services between themselves (and perhaps other, non-allied countries not beholden to China).
Yet, maybe such an alliance has already been proposed and discussed but rejected (behind closed doors) due to Chinese government strategists knowing how to ‘divide and conquer’ potential alliance nations by using door-wedge economic/political leverage custom-made for each nation (including Canada).
Each nation placing its own unbending bottom-line interests first may always be its, and therefore collectively our, Achilles’ heel to be exploited by huge-market nations like China.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Program picks on small growers
Dear Editor:
Re: “Insect battle may need war chest filled” (page A3, Feb. 11).
The Okanagan Kootenay sterile insect release (SIR) program has been operating for a quarter of a century with an operating budget of around $3 million a year.
The technique as implemented by this program may work in areas of even terrain and large plantings, however much of the agricultural terrain here does not fit that description.
With its rugged, uneven terrain harbouring numerous wild pomme fruit trees with small and widely spaced plantings, the Naramata, Summerland, Penticton area never was an ideal candidate for this experiment.
As the article points out, the vestigial apple and pear orchards are rapidly shrinking in number and in acreage.
This fact, combined with what in my opinion is poor management of the technique, does not bode well for future improvements on the spotty record of SIR in these areas.
Poor monitoring due to inferior lures, which they insist on continuing to use, willful ignoring of the required ratio of treated to wild moths (40:1) and at times very poor grower relations are some of the factors which in my opinion have doomed their efforts.
For instance, when the program fails and there is a resurgence of moth populations the protocol seems to be to find some small growers and enforce stripping of fruit or removal of trees on them.
These draconian measures are almost always used on small growers and never on large producers. The 0.2 per cent threshold for the program if applied evenly would result in much more collateral damage and serious opposition to the program.
As it is, SIR certainly forces the removal of tens of thousands of dollars worth of food every year.
So with regard to their plea for more tax dollars I would like to say... cry me a river.
SIR needs to do what every business has to do in tough times, tighten their belts, look at their operation and cut the fat.
Michael Welsh, Naramata
