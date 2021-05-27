The reason to get vaccine is to protect others
I am a lucky man to have been raised by parents who believed in education. Education allows us to see both sides of any argument and make informed decisions in our lives.
My mom was Anglican and my father was an atheist. They enjoyed a wonderful 54-year marriage.
My dad was even treasurer of our church growing up. When my sisters and I turned 19, my parents allowed us to make our own choices and beliefs since they knew that they raised us to make our own informed decisions even if it they didn’t always align with my parents beliefs.
I was speaking to a couple of young adults the other day and they told me that their parents wouldn’t let them get the COVID vaccine.
I asked them they should ask their parents the reason why they don’t drink and drive or text and drive. The answer usually is because those choices may hurt other people. So what is the difference with anti-maskers or anti-vaxxers?
Based on my education, I got the vaccine so I don’t potentially harm my 95-year-old father or those vulnerable seniors that I work around.
Luckily, my father is still healthy. But if he ever needs care, the first thing I will be asking Interior Health is if the care person they send over to my dad has been vaccinated.
And if not, get the heck away from my father. I don’t care what you do in your own life but if your choice affects me or my family, I will have some strong words for you.
Dave Grindlay, Kelowna
Grateful someone at Rona turned in lost wallet
My faith in humanity has been restored! Even during these crazy COVID times.
Wednesday I lost my wallet in Kelowna.
I last used it at Rona around noon. I retraced my steps and went to customer service and lo and behold, it had been turned in after being found in the parking lot. What honesty on behalf of someone and the Rona staff.
I still had all my credit cards, ID and cash inside. It would have taken countless hours to have all the cards cancelled and replaced.
In this era of online ordering it could have cost thousands in fraudulent purchases.
I count my blessings that there are honest people left in our society and in Kelowna in particular. This act of honesty has made my month.
Greg Heck, West Kelowna
Pedestrian should carry umbrella, cane for protection
A hint for Barbara Linfoot, who was injured by an aggressive cyclist (Cyclists should slow down when pedestrians nearby, letter, May 27).
I learned this when Vancouver sidewalks were infested with aggressive bicycle couriers.
Carry a rolled umbrella or a walking cane and they won’t come near you! No need to brandish it or act aggressively, its visible presence is all it takes.
Edward Guy, Kelowna
Support those in need who really want the help
Re: “Vernon snubs Penticton’s request for help,” Herald, A1, May 27, Courier page A3 today.
After reading the story about the dilemma with the Victory Church shelter (which by the way should not be called that as it reflects poorly on the Victory Church itself) I am aware of some that are needing help.
I am also aware after my business being broken into Sunday early morning and some of my property being located in there that something needs to be done. How do we sort this out?
There is a real need for housing, but why can’t there be a policy based on people actually trying to get ahead? My feeling is we are being used at the expense of residents and businesses all over the city. Please don’t waste our money trying to fight this! Put the resources towards helping those in real need.
On a positive note, I would like to thank my clients who are topping up their service charges to help with the repairs and restoration of my property. Also the RCMP for a quick nine-minute response and Mathew of Locke and Co. for cleaning up the broken glass and waiting for me to get there. And thank you, Local Security, for a new alarm system.
Out of the bad comes the good. Stay safe, Penticton.
Nancy Fletcher, Penticton
Miller’s letters pages a service to democracy
James Miller is very diligent and conscientious in his handling of a very important part of our democracy in Penticton: The Herald’s letters to the editor page.
For me, a frequent flyer letter-wise, he has gone out of his way many times, and I’m sure has done the same for others.
His civic awareness, plus all his past participation in local events and especially hosting our electoral forums, show his perfect suitability for municipal council – and I’m sure he’ll get great advice from Milo.
Joy Lang, Penticton
Saying vaccine can stop the virus is wrong
Re: the page 1 chart comparing vaccinations worldwide.
I would like to point out that the last addendum at the bottom of the piece pointing out Canada’s place in being fully vaccinated is both wrong and misleading.
(It reads: “Fully Vaccinated helps illustrate how close a country is to achieving a level of immunity that would slow or stop the virus.”)
A population does not need to be fully vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus, as we can see in Canada and Britain.
Secondly being fully vaccinated is no guarantee that COVID-19 virus will be stopped. At most, all we can state is that you may indeed catch the virus again but its effects on you will be dramatically reduced.
Moreover, by using the word ‘stopped’ you may be suggesting that a fully vaccinated person can’t pass the virus on.
This is also untrue and hence the importance of everyone getting vaccinated.
May I suggest that you change this statement. Left the way it is is doing a disservice to your readers.
Gary Fuhrmann, Kelowna
Voting no to private operator for Skaha park
In the upcoming byelection we’ll be asked if we’ll support the city in selecting a private operator to enter a 25-year agreement to fund marina improvements and provide marina services at Skaha Lake Park.
I see our beaches and facilities as an integral part of what Penticton has to offer its community and visitors. Skaha Park is one of our treasures.
The city is trying to offload the expenses and responsibility of the marina to private enterprise. I believe this responsibility lies squarely with the city.
We’ve been here before. I’ll be voting no to a private operator agreement.
Cathy Fouchard, Penticton
