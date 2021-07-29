Seniors Smoky Saturday a fun game to play
Dear Editor:
For the B.C. holiday weekend, I am proposing we have a Seniors Smoky Saturday. It will be a lot of fun. Perhaps you can think of an additional event you can add to the list.
Contests will include:
1. Who can stand outside and breathe the longest without beginning to cough;
2. Who can last the longest before your eyes start burning and watering;
3. How many of your family members can you locate in the smoke;
4. How many water bombers can you count flying overhead in an hour;
5. Guess the distance of visibility;
6. Guess the number of fires within a 50-kilometre radius in your area.
So much fun. We would normally have a BBQ or wiener roast, but open fires are no longer allowed.
John Broughton, Armstrong
Don’t invite tourists to Kelowna now
Dear Editor:
Political and economic insanity prevails.
Some believe the definition of insanity is “repeating the same mistakes over and over again and expecting different results.”
If true, then Kelowna’s Mayor Colin Basran and Tourism Kelowna officials have a problem.
Their mantra that the city is open for business and that wildfire smoke in the valley is fine is currently being used to sell Kelowna to Alberta tourists.
But that message is all one-sided. It ignores two important facts: COVID-19 variants are on the rise in B.C., especially in the Interior and in particular in Kelowna; and Calgary has a virus transmission rate of 1.5, which means that each of the 71 people infected at the Calgary Stampede will transmit it to 143 people, who unknowingly will transmit it to others at the same or at a higher exponential rate.
Bringing a fourth spike of the virus to Kelowna is unacceptable. It raises public health concerns, especially among seniors and young adults. Notable is the fact that the Interior and Kelowna now accounts for over 50% of the new COVID-19 cases in the province since the July 1 long weekend and Stampede weekend.
Both Basran and Tourism Kelowna targeted July 1 as a key reopening date for the city’s economy. It backfired. As a result, people came from Alberta and elsewhere to infect locals; virus cases spiked; hospitalizations rose and tourist businesses closed to quarantine.
The key goal of public officials is to protect the public.
That includes public health officials and the mayor. It does not include Tourism Kelowna, whose sole goal is to make a buck from the public and put it in private-sector pockets.
Clearly, Basran is pro-business but he needs to distance himself from these predators and take a stronger stand on protecting public health from wildfire smoke and virus transmission.
He needs to acknowledge Kelowna has enough problems and doesn’t need more.
He should be out in the community aggressively promoting social distancing, mask wearing, a 100% vaccination rate and safe indoor spaces for the homeless to get away from the smoke.
He should take a page from other jurisdictions and publicly discourage tourism and prohibit airport arrivals from known virus hotspot cities and countries.
His message should be “Stay home. Don’t visit Kelowna. It’s too smoky and the virus is spiking. Wait until fire season ends and we have controlled the pandemic. You can feed our economy later. We will call your when it safe to visit. Trust us.”
Somehow, I fear Basran will ignore this message and Kelowna’s political obsession with economic insanity will continue to prevail.
Richard Drinnan, Kelowna
PM wrong to comment on Habs draft pick
Dear Editor:
It seems our prime minister is upset and passing judgment with respect to the Montreal Canadiens drafting a young hockey player who posted a nude picture of his ex girlfriend on social media without her consent.
Trudeau believes that this young hockey player does not belong in the NHL and definitely does not belong as a member of Les Canadiens.
Who is he to judge with a scandal-ridden career in politics and a not so great a record in his years before Ottawa?
Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
Barry D. Cochrane, Kelowna
U.S. example the wrong one to follow
Dear Editor:
We’ve spent six years listening to the Official Opposition unfavourably comparing Canada to the United States on every front.
Unlike former prime minister Stephen Harper, who held no First Ministers’ meetings, there have been to date under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over 30 meetings and millions of dollars in federal pandemic assistance, which reputedly the provinces are sitting on rather than providing the health care needed during the pandemic.
The provinces, depending on their political stripe, simply ignore federal health guidelines, regardless of the cost to people’s well being, then blame the result of their inaction on the prime minister.
“Look at the U.S.,” we hear. Well let’s look at the U.S.: in excess of 625,000 COVID-19 deaths — the greater proportion among the elderly and the poor. Is that something to emulate?
Conservative/Republican American states are predominantly anti-mask and anti-vaccine, but they’re pro-gun.
Perhaps, those of that mindset think they can shoot down those COVID-variant germs or that they are immune by virtue of being conservative?
Freedom of speech should not consist of bullying and depriving others, which appears to be the credo of the advocates of survival-of-the-fittest politics.
The “strings attached” are “pull up the ladder, Jack. I’m safe.” Never mind those who are perishing .
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Younger voters may be able to save planet
Dear Editor:
The unprecedented heatwave here in late June, described by meteorologists as more of a “stalling heat dome,” left me feeling I would never again complain about the weather being too cold.
After 54 years of life, I find collective human existence has for too long been analogous to a cafeteria lineup consisting of diversely societally represented people, all adamantly arguing over which identifiable person should be at the front and, conversely, at the back of the line.
Many of them further fight over to who among them should go the last piece of quality pie and how much they should have to pay for it — all the while the interstellar spaceship on which they’re all confined, owned and operated by (besides the wealthiest passengers) the fossil fuel industry, is on fire and toxifying at locations not normally investigated.
Clearly there has been discouragingly insufficient political courage and will to properly act upon the cause-and-effect of manmade global warming and climate change.
Neo-liberals and conservatives are overly preoccupied with criticizing one another for their politics and beliefs thus diverting attention away from the planet’s greatest polluters, where it should and needs to be sharply focused. (Although, it seems to be the ‘conservatives’ who do not mind polluting the planet most liberally.)
But there’s still some hope for spaceship Earth and therefore humankind due to environmentally conscious and active young people, especially those who are approaching/reaching voting age.
In contrast, the dinosaur electorate who have been voting into high office consecutive mass-pollution promoting or complicit/complacent governments for decades are gradually dying off and making way for voters who fully support a healthy Earth, thus populace.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Why did postal workers get a day off?
Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, while others went to work and play, Canada Post decided to give its employees a day off.
I wonder what they did with their time. Did they go to the beach? The beaches were full. Did they go shopping? The shops were full.
In short, while the rest of us got on with our lives, notwithstanding the smoke and the heat, the precious dears at Canada Post did, well, not much or nothing at all.
This is all the more curious because the inside workers have the benefit of air conditioning.
Ditto for those in delivery vehicles. And the posties I see delivering mail around my neighbourhood are a picture of health, tanned, trim, wearing short pants and short-sleeved shirts.
Were they at risk from local air conditions? I think not. Did anyone think of offering them a mask? Heaven knows, there are plenty of those around these days.
It is long past time for Canada to rid itself of Canada Post. There is a reasonable argument to be made for publicly supported mail service to remote and rural areas. But in urban and semi-urban areas, where most of us live, mail delivery should be in the hands of the private sector, particularly parcel delivery.
Though its importance is declining, happily, mail service in this country remains an essential service.
Seniors, particularly, rely on regular, dependable mail delivery. They, and all of us, deserve better than the whims of Canada Post and its pampered unions.
Peter Maser, Penticton
Letters to the editor should be 400 words or less. Preference is given to concise, emailed letters. Include first and last names, contact information and hometown. Letters may be edited. Email: letters@ok.bc.ca