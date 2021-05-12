Thanks for calling out NHL fights
Re: ‘NHL embarrassing itself — again,’ May 7
Dear editor:
Paul Newberry on the NHL. What a brave article. I applaud your willingness to state the obvious. The very reasons why I will not watch the NHL. My husband and I are big sports fans. We watch the Blue Jays, the Toronto Raptors, tennis, curling, football and golf.
While he continues to watch the Montreal Canadiens, I will not.
I love the World Juniors (hockey) and look forward to it each year. I also love Olympic hockey.
Why? In large part because there are not fights. These highly skilled players are able to play at the highest level without fighting. Don’t tell me it can’t be done.
I was so completely turned off hockey when, as a guest of one of our two local newspapers, my husband and I got to go to their box to watch the Kelowna Rockets play.
Seconds after the first puck dropped, so did the gloves. People were standing and cheering all over the arena. Some with binoculars! I was so sick about what I witnessed, that it ruined the evening, and I vowed I would never watch another game. This was twenty years ago.
Society is taking a good look at itself in our current climate. It is time for hockey to do the same.
Janice Henry, Kelowna
Bill C-10 won’t target individuals
Dear Editor:
In a rant against Bill C-10, Erin O’Toole claims Canadians will lose their freedoms. But free speech is not being stifled; Bill C-10 does not prevent individual Canadians from uploading their “uncle’s cat video.”
Bill C-10 modernizes the Broadcasting Act and would subject online streaming platforms operating in Canada to the Broadcasting Act under CRTC supervision.
Bill C-10 targets the “curate” — the organizer who looks after the online collection and commission of music and video content and professional series, films and music — not the posts made by individual Canadians.
Where content uploaded by individuals is curated by a platform and is deemed significant, then the platform, not the user, is subject to the Broadcasting Act.
Bill C-10 doesn’t allow for government or the CRTC to do content moderation, determine topics, or subjects published or remove content based on Canadian content requirements. But the CRTC will have certain latitude to implement its new powers and it is this undefine latitude which feeds fears over freedom.
The NDP support stronger regulation of misinformation and hate speech on social media platforms. The Bloc MP Martin Champoux say, “Conservatives concerns over free speech are overblown and they should stop spreading lies about the bill which delays work.”
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca