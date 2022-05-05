Dear Editor:
The last several days, reports from across the country about long passenger line-ups at airports have been making headlines. One of the hardest impacted industries during the pandemic, air transportation, is finally showing signs of rebounding, but rebound is happening against the backdrop of major delays, missed flights and passenger frustration.
While the skies are open for business once again, it’s not sunny skies ahead just yet.
Employers in air transportation were vocal about the government’s obligation to support them through the pandemic and ensure the industry resumed back to normal as soon as possible. While most of the discussion revolved around financial support for employers, there was little thought given to a plan when air travel recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
Easing of travel restrictions and pent-up demand for travel signalled the industry would have a strong recovery, but whether airports would be ready for the onslaught of travellers wasn’t a question that received much attention.
So, what’s really behind the long line-ups?
Mostly, it’s employers who did not plan for a rebound in travel, and who did not adequately manage staffing to prepare for the upcoming travel season.
While many industries have responded to staffing shortages through improvements to wages, benefits, pensions and other perks, screening contractors, or those who hire screening officers who work at screening checkpoints and process passengers and their luggage, callously refused to address recruitment and retention issues, and offered compensation that was not competitive in the industry.
It’s worth mentioning that security companies were for the most part immune to the economic effect of the pandemic, and recessions; during crises, demand for security services, both assets and physical property increase, which translates into profits.
Screening contractors also dragged their feet on training sufficient numbers of staff, but that’s mostly because there wasn’t a plan to bring staffing levels up to par ahead of the travel season.
The regulator for screening contractors, CATSA, is ultimately responsible, but despite granting contracts to these companies, they have little to no accountability mechanisms in place.
Under these conditions, the contractors have had their contracts extended, yet, they’re hardly providing a service that the public relies on.
We urge CATSA and Transport Canada to make these contractors accountable, because they’re not only letting down their employees, more importantly, they’re letting down the travelling public.
Without an immediate plan, things will only get worse as we head into the high travel season.
If you are a traveller and you experience delays, please be patient, and keep in mind that screening officers are doing their utmost to keep you safe on your travels; without the right supports from their employer, they are managing doing more with less.
David Chartrand, IAMAW
Derek Chartrand is the Canadian general vice president of the International association of Machinists and Aerospace workers, which represents airport screeners across Canada, including British Columbia and Toronto.