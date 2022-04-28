Courses should supply golf carts for paraplegics
Dear Editor:
Visit almost any golf club in B.C. and you can see where thousands of dollars have been spent to make the clubhouse wheelchair accessible. I assume this is because it is required by the building code.
But no arrangements are made to allow a paraplegic to access the golf course. That could be done if the golf club provided the special cart readily available and in use elsewhere.
I have approached many golf clubs to do that but the general response is that they cannot afford to do that. That is nonsense; a $12,000 purchase as part of their multi-million budgets would hardly be noticed if they chose to do so.
It would show the cared, and that cart would be a revenue producer in future years.
A paraplegic is a normal person who has lost the use of legs and so is generally confined to a wheelchair.
That happened to me two years ago because of an incurable medical condition.
After many years of golfing, I could no longer do so. I could not get any golf course to provide a special cart. But, my family and friends chipped in to buy me a Solorider cart from which I can golf from a sitting position. I now golf a few rounds at the Osoyoos Golf Club.
This should be available at other golf clubs.
Could some golf clubs care enough to provide a special cart? Or might the provincial government enact a regulation to require golf clubs to enable paraplegics to golf?
I have approached MLAs and Rick Hansen but have received no support from either.
Tony Brummet, Osoyoos
Heat pumps better than they were in 2007
Dear Editor:
Re: Heat pumps seem to do an inadequate job (letter to the editor, April 23, by Paul Crossley):
On the issue of heat pumps, the writer stated, “Our house was built in 2007 and the contractor convinced us to pay for the $5,000 option to install a heat pump along with what is defined as emergency heat (natural gas).”
Thanks to his choice of a clean electric heat pump all those years ago, his family kept tons of harmful gases and methane out of the atmosphere. We applaud you.
However, we have to acknowledge that technology has made huge strides since 2007 and modern heat pumps are vastly more efficient now and capable of keeping houses cool in summer and warm in winter temperatures down to –25C.
Given all that we know from hundreds of scientists in dozens of countries, in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report issued just a few weeks ago, it is crucial for our children's children that we all do what we can to lower GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions as quickly as possible.
This is urgent. And it is doable. There are solutions.
Buildings in Penticton create over 30% of the total emissions for the city. The recent Climate Action Plan the city adopted requires a drastic reduction in those emissions.
The ability to convert home heating from fossil fuels with technology that uses clean, renewable energy is within our reach with B.C. and federal government rebates and groups like CleanBC and First Things First Okanagan helping us navigate the transition.
Companies like Fortis are responsible for human health as well as shareholder profits. The millions of dollars allocated for a new pipeline should instead be directed to helping citizens and communities retrofit.
New gas hookups will never allow any town to reach its Climate Action Plan goals.
Lori Goldman, Penticton
Putin must be tried in a war-crimes trial
Dear Editor:
The devastation in Ukraine with Russia obliterating apartment buildings/housing, schools, hospitals, train stations, etc. shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to continue on the genocide path.
Should NATO countries continue the sanctions for some time (even after the war ends) until appropriate compensation is paid to Ukraine in order to rebuild?
Putin must understand that actions have consequences. I do hope that there will be trials for all the atrocities committed on the Ukrainian people.
Bob Buchanan, Kelowna
Tory hypocrisy on housing crisis
Dear Editor:
The outrage machine straight from the Republican playbook is obvious in the rhetoric of our federal Conservatives. We have an overheated housing market in Canada; ie: more demand than houses.
This is no surprise as we have families who have been working from home and saving their money, families who have received pandemic assistance and immigrants swelling the population numbers.
These three things are obliquely condemned by the Conservatives, who won’t admit that they don’t approve of pandemic assistance, don’t approve of Canadians having the choices possible with disposable savings and don’t want immigrants.
All three of these conditions, necessary for the health of the economy, have contributed to Canada having the fastest-growing economy in the G7, the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio, a Triple A credit rating by Moodys and regaining 115% of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demand creates an inflation of prices. That’s elementary, exists globally, and, as Mae West said, “that’s business, honey.”
Bernard Genereaux, Conservative MP, tells us in the House of Commons that
20-40% of houses in Canada are landlord owned. Statistics Canada tells us Canadians buying second homes as investments are contributing to rising prices.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre forcefully suggests that housing prices have doubled during “this prime minister’s” tenure.
He neglects to add the real reasons for this situation because he would then be compelled to admit that he would not have provided Canadians with pandemic assistance (calling it “printing money”).
Now we learn that two of the 20-40% of landlords owning second (or more) dwellings are Poilievre and his spouse .
He qualifies it by telling us, nobly, that he and his “financially savvy” spouse are “providing affordable rental accommodations for two deserving families.”
Oh dear, do we smell hypocrisy? Poilievre promises to “make Canada the freest country on earth.” Yes, free for most to work for low wages, no benefits and whatever health care they can afford to buy; quite unlike himself who by 2019 had earned $2.5 million in salary and a lifetime pension, at that time, of $2.45 million, not to mention his delightful expense account, all compliments of the taxpayer.
This is something in the political vein of being born “of humble beginnings” (again, a direct quote) in a log cabin that they built themselves.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna