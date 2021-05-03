Seniors should be allowed on Knox Mtn. too
Dear Editor:
I am writing to say I support the letter from Susanne Cooper about Knox Mountain (Traffic-ban idea discriminates against seniors, April 30).
It is a wonderful place for people to walk and hike, but please bear in mind that seniors deserve the opportunity to enjoy this hill also. They are the ones who built this lovely city and in their "golden" years should be able to take in the view from up there, but certainly can't climb.
Of course, people should be able to walk and hike there too. A suggestion that cars only being allowed during certain hours might be the solution for everyone? Perhaps something like from 2 to 4 in the afternoon when it is too hot for hiking. Or just on certain days. Please think about it, city council.
Dorothy Thomson, Kelowna
Lots of other great lookouts are accessible
Dear Editor:
The recent Daily Courier article about reopening Knox Mountain to vehicles needs more perspective. (City considers permanent traffic ban on Knox Mtn., April 28)
While reporter Ron Seymour is probably right that vehicles and pedestrians were a safe mix before the pandemic, public use of the road in the intervening year has changed.
There are far more pedestrians, and on top of this e-bikes have made their appearance and now constitute a major portion of traffic.
Whether allowing cars back would be safe has become a more complex question that needs a more careful answer.
In the last hundred years, vehicles have come to dominate North American streets, but isn’t it time to ask, in each specific case, whether vehicular traffic is strictly necessary?
The two viewpoints on the mountain, when compared with over a dozen more spectacular views that will be available to the public when the new Black Mountain park fully opens, are perhaps not as important as they once seemed.
The good news, especially for Rutland residents is that the new park, immediately adjacent to Rutland, is getting almost a million dollars of investment in new parking lots, trails, and view points.
Perhaps it’s time to recognize Knox Mountain for the precious natural habitat that it contains. Let’s protect it by building better pedestrian and bicycle networks and keep vehicles out.
Ian Pooley, Kelowna
Traffic ban plan discriminates against seniors
Dear Editor:
The idea that access to the lookouts on Knox Mountain should continue to be denied to those citizens and visitors who have mobility and other physical limitations is pure discrimination. It seems that the city’s mayor and council are doing everything they can to cater to the wishes of only the physically fit.
To keep the roadway access to Knox Mountain blocked to vehicles would send a message to both those living in the Okanagan and to visitors with physical issues that they are not welcome.
I know many seniors and those who have physical limitations that prevent them from walking up the mountain. We always took visitors up the mountain to see the great views of our city. Now only the fit would see those views. What message does that send? If the physically fit want to climb a mountain, they should climb Mount Boucherie.
The design of that so called public consultation questionnaire is awful. For example, it forces you to rank choices that you really don’t want. That is not consultation. One option would be to have it closed on Sundays as many cities do for their scenic roadways. Such an option was not even mentioned in the so-called consultation.
Spending money to buy or hire a shuttle vehicle is ridiculous and I can just see physically compromised folks having to stand in line waiting for the next shuttle. If the fit folks really do insist on visitors and locals being denied something that has existed for years, far better to close it only on Sundays.
William Jones, Kelowna
Who remembers what a soap opera was?
Dear Editor:
I am in my 90th year, and my daughter, in her 60th year, recently asked me precisely what I meant when I referred to the plot of a book I am reading as “something of a soap opera.”
Yikes! Certainly anyone raised in the 1930s or 1940s as I was, was familiar with the daytime melodramas we referred to as soap operas. My question is: is it a phrase I might see in one of your editorials? Or is it a phrase your readers might use in ordinary conversation? Or is it a phrase that originated in and has almost died out in my lifetime? I’m curious to know.
Bob Beairsto, Kelowna
Vaccine appt. hard to make
Dear Editor:
An acquaintance of mine had been having difficulty registering for a vaccine.
In her late 60s, she should have gotten it done weeks ago. Apparently government offices she was using services at tried by phone to register her without any luck.
The same thing happened with pharmacies she asked for help at.
So I tried to help her yesterday. When I went online to register her, I discovered a perplexing problem. Unless they have cellphones or email access, they cannot complete the registration process. She has neither.
I used my cell number to register her and the submission was completed.
I wonder how many other people are “falling through the cracks” like this.
I wonder how many people have no one to help them.
I even messaged B.C. registration services about this to see what could be done. So far I have only received their automated reply which told me that I could register my MSP number online.
B. Lyttleton, Kelowna
