New park shouldn’t be just for paddlers
Dear Editor:
City records show that between 1989 and 1997, Kelowna city staff recommended a $3.9 million purchase of 900 linear feet of waterfront parkland at the foot of Cedar Avenue.
The excellent, sandy swimming beach was used to justify 80% of this cost, or $3.12 million, being paid by taxpayers with developers paying the balance.
In 2011, the cost to build the park was estimated at $2.2 million.
In 2012 and 2013, taxpayers paid $320,000 to install riprap (large rocks) along 400 metres of shoreline, which impacted fish habitat.
By 2021, the cost had risen to $6 million with taxpayers paying 8%, or $480,000, as a subsidy to developers. Another $1 million to build a parking lot in the park is also planned for 2024.
After waiting 33 years, the city would like taxpayers to think they will finally get their waterfront park. But the city has no intention of removing the riprap to create 900 feet of sandy public beach for swimming.
Rather, the city designed the park to attract tourists who participate in kayak and other paddle sports and will build a $391,000 pier designed for paddle sport users.
Let’s be clear, this is not a large park. The park design fills the limited upland with amenities for paddlers, including a clubhouse, boat storage and drop-off areas.
Those who can’t paddle, or can’t afford to paddle, can compete with the geese for use of one quarter of the site that will be planted in grass.
The majority of shoreline will be covered in riprap leaving only a small section of sandy beach available for swimming at the foot of Cedar Avenue. On busy days, this small beach will be used to park kayaks and paddle boards.
Why was this park and its waterfront not designed for multiple users, including swimmers?
A number of possible explanations exist as to why the city wants to limit public access at this location —they all have to do with money.
First, the city could form a private-public partnership to build a boutique hotel in the park. Council Policy 76 supports a 50-unit, 2.5-storey hotel on the site. A park design that limits public access to the lake benefits hotel guests and the hotel operator.
Second, the city could save an estimated $4 million by not relocating a sewer lift station that dominates the proposed lawn area of the park site.
Third, the city could save an estimated $10 million by not having to upgrade its deep-water sewer outfall pipe which passes through the park and extends one kilometre offshore where it discharges treated sewage at a depth of 65 metres below the lake surface.
Fourth, the city would save millions more by not having to manage water quality in Fascieux Creek. The creek runs through farmland and along two sides of the sewage treatment plant before entering the lake at the southern end of the park.
The city has done nothing to remedy these issues. Rather, it designed a park to serve a small exclusive user group and fails the larger pubic interest.
Richard Drinnan, Kelowna
Conservatives hitch wagon to rogue protesters
Dear Editor:
In his Feb. 4 column, Conservative MP Dan Albas discussed the state of the so-called Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.
As is Albas’ usual practice, he ends with a question: “Do you agree with the Prime Minister’s decision to not meet with any of them?”
In this column Albas cites the numerous protests he has witnessed during his years on Parliament Hill, and adds the comment that at times, “fringe groups with a different message or agenda will join in on a protest.”
What he fails to acknowledge is that anarchist, racist, white supremacist, pro-Trump, fringe groups who joined in, quickly
commandeered the agenda and superceded the anti vaccine-mandate “freedom” message that truckers rightly or wrongly believe in.
The self-proclaimed “leaders” of this protest have issued an outrageous statement calling for the governor general to dissolve the Liberal government and replace it with an unelected government of their choosing.
Currently held by the Conservatives, the role of Canada’s Opposition is an important one. Holding an elected government to account is part of that role, but so is assisting to identify and advance solutions to existing and emerging problems faced by our country.
It’s ironic many Conservatives support a “freedom” convoy which appears to be heading in the direction of insurrection and anarchy rather than enhancement of democratic governance.
Even the truckers’ own professional organization has disavowed this protest.
In response to Albas’s question, I ask: Why would any prime minister engage personally with a group that has thus far demonstrated zero intent to participate in principled, peaceful, democratic, and solution-oriented dialogue?
Perhaps MP Dan Albas’ next question of the week should be: “Why has Canada’s Official Opposition hitched its wagon to a convoy that has been undemocratically overtaken by rogue elements who demonstrate zero interest in peace, order and good government, and even less to scientifically informed public health measures to protect Canadians?”
Denis O’Gorman, Penticton
Occupation is not a form of civil protest
Dear Editor:
In his campaign video, Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre promised to make Canadians “the freest people on Earth” with “freedom to make your own health and vaccine choices. And freedom to speak without fear.”
Wow, populism on steroids. We can clearly see where the Conservatives will take us with Poilievre in charge.
Freedom as an ideology has been appropriated and weaponized by MAGA crowd. But for most Canadians, the word is code for white-identity politics. It has become the far-right’s weapon of choice in the daily culture wars that today unfortunately masquerades as political debate.
The vagueness of the word catches many unsuspecting and sincere people in the glare of its headlights, but in fact the hard-right uses the language of freedom as a cudgel to erode our democratic governance and civil rights and expand the creep of authoritarianism, by putting lipstick and heels on fascism.
Occupation is not civic protest. The economic and social cost from the second week of protest is in the hundreds of millions — the protesters must go home. Open defiance of the law is unacceptable. The RCMP needs to cut off funding. This is the only reason they continue — none of these protesters would stay if they were not getting guarantees about funding for fuel and legal costs from organizers, who are members of a western separatist party.
The Freedom Convoy demonstrates democracy’s inherent weakness. We invite trouble into our home. The convoy’s success highlights the dilemma that even if protests are meant to be peaceful, they attract extremists and quickly turns into the kind of security threat CSIS warns us about. It can act as a lightning rod and breeding ground for sedition and anarchy to assemble, gain a foothold within the mainstream-debate and damage the very system that allows it the freedom to voice their protest.
A clear warning that in today’s politically charged environment, Canada’s home-grown protests can quickly turn into some kind of a fifth column for America’s unruly, militant Jan. 6 patriots.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna