Putin destroys remaining hope for humanity
Dear Editor:
I’ve endured COVID-19 restrictions, the truckers’ loud freedom protests, and now a war on Ukraine and its people.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s obscene war has stripped me of all hope for humanity.
Life really is every one for himself, especially when a bully threatens.
No one can fathom a creature like Putin, but I know this: He trusts no one — witness the yards-long distance he keeps between himself and his cowardly henchmen.
He knows how to avoid being assassinated. Too bad.
Meanwhile, NATO countries “help,” thereby prolonging the suffering in Ukraine and the killing of innocent people.
In Canada, some drivers worry they have to pay 20 cents more per litre of gasoline.
I recall seeing a bumper sticker years ago which said “Life is hard, and then you die.”
Only the courage displayed by Ukrainians gives me hope that the bad, like Putin, will be erased — painfully, if possible.
Helen Schiele, Kelowna
Canada, U.S. NATO failing Ukraine
Dear Editor:
I appreciate the risk/reward, that journalists take every day, to bring information to the Canadian public, and people at large.
I realize that you are somewhat constrained in what you can/cannot print, because of the pressure, to be able to continue reporting, and by giving your correspondents, some degree of protection, that is sometimes allotted to the free press.
What I fail to see is the travesty of the inaction, by Canada, the U.S. and the NATO alliance, in protecting the people of the Ukraine, as the Russians gradually move in destroying, starving, killing, executing, the people of the Ukraine, ostensibly, because they don’t belong to the club (NATO).
Neville Chamberlain took the same position in the Second World War, and while he was convincing the British Parliament that appeasement was the answer, Winston Churchill recognized that Hitler, was a maniac, intent of the destruction of all the democracies, in Europe, and the West, so he could assume full control.
Anyone who doesn’t realizes, that the first cut is the deepest, either doesn’t know, or doesn’t believe history.
All the deaths that are taking place now, in Ukraine, are the direct result of the inaction by NATO, and of course U.S. President Joe Biden, who first became notorious, for his rapid, unannounced unprecedented, unequalled retreat from Afghanistan, leaving those who had risked their lives, and those of their family/country, without any hope or warning.
NATO is seemingly a group of sheep, with their leaders, huddled in the middle of the flock, oblivious to the slaughter of those on the perimeter, whose fate represents their future.
When I was about 10, or 11, I decided to join Cub Scouts, along with a couple of classmates; On the way to our first meeting, there were three of us, in our spanking new uniforms, that were accosted by about five older boys who took our scarves, and beanies, pushed us around, and knocked us down. My two friends, instead of helping me, ran for help, leaving me, to fend for myself.
I can only imagine what the people of the Ukraine are feeling towards their friends, and allies, as Putin continues his move/destruction westward.
The people that should be the strongest voices for NATO action, are those in proximity to the resurrecting USSR.
Those with the greatest resources, including firepower, and strategic weaponry, remain conspicuously silent.
There’s a saying that you should never bring a knife to a gun fight.
In Putin’s case, he would only bring a gun, to a knife fight.
He is a coward, and a bully, and will pick apart the NATO members, while they pray for and hope the goal of appeasement will deliver.
A fools’ paradise
Chuck Liebrock, Kelowna
TMX pipeline needs to be revived in light of Ukraine
Dear Editor:
Recent events in Ukraine have shown how vulnerable North America is to a dependence on Russian oil both domestically and worldwide. And let’s not kid ourselves, we need oil. Supply restrictions through sanctions and retaliatory measures will lead to instability and severe price hikes.
The United States, in particular, needs secure oil suppliers. The closer the better. Alberta is a secure supplier and its right next door. The Keystone XL pipeline would increase this strategic security.
Unlike the Trans Mountain pipeline project in B.C., the Keystone XL route would be mostly through flat land with ready access for maintenance and emergencies. The Trans Mountain pipeline route from Alberta to coastal B.C. is through mountainous terrain subject to flooding and landslides, with limited access.
I have always advocated the Alberta refine bitumen in Alberta; “refine it where you mine it.” And I will continue to advocate for this. However, a swift increase in domestic production is needed now and additional Alberta refineries would take time to build. Refining infrastructure in Texas and Louisiana, designed to handle heavy crude such as bitumen, is not running at capacity so it’s relatively easy to increase production. They also depend on crude from unstable countries such as Venezuela.
On balance and considering the next few decades it makes common-sense to build the Keystone XL pipeline and quickly feed this existing infrastructure.
The Biden administration has been blindsided by environmental and First Nation pipeline opposition to this geostrategic peril. Although well intentioned and certainly with justification, corrective measures cannot include handing North America’s energy sovereignty to the likes of Russia, Venezuela, Iran, or other renegade nations.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna
Big corporations should be getting out of Russia
Dear Editor:
McDonald’s and Pepsi are making no sacrifices for the Ukrainian people. They are still profiteering in Russia while a country dies.
Derek McGregor, Penticton
