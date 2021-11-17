Dear Editor:
We are treated daily to the spectacle of the federal Conservatives flailing and floundering in the attempt to appear relevant.
Their financial “expert” Pierre Poilievre screams “deficit” without having the backbone to admit that they were against the assistance given to the average citizen throughout this pandemic by the Liberal government.
Big business is, after all, the Conservative altar.
On Nov. 8, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said: “Canadians are struggling in Justin Trudeau’s economy … especially seniors on a fixed income.”
But the only assistance offered seniors has come in various forms from the Liberal government.
The previous Stephen Harper Conservative government, of which O’Toole was part, informed we seniors, while Harper was in Davos, that the OAS age eligibility was being raised to 67.
That’s the same Mr. Harper who now has a multi-million-dollar home in Bragg Creek, Alta., — proof a boy from Etobicoke can rise from mail room job at Imperial Oil to the great heights we citizens have paid for in the “northern welfare state” he derides.
We who listen heard Opposition tirades demanding vaccines and PCR tests. Vaccines were delivered aplenty, earlier than promised and multiple PCR tests distributed in the interest of saving Canadian lives. Now, incredibly, we have “civil liberties advocates” claiming “privilege” against vaccine mandates.
Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu demonstrated her abysmal ignorance of pandemic history recently. History, science is lost on these career politicians.
The Opposition lamented that the government didn’t close the border. Then they lamented that it wasn’t open. They lament the requirement of PCR testing for those crossing the border .
In excess of 700,000 COVID-related deaths have occurred in the United States. We, with 10% of the U.S. population, have less than half of the COVID-19 fatalities per capita.
Yet, the human toll seems meaningless to the federal Conservative party, which lemming-like continues to follow the lead of U.S. Republicans, in spite of what financially and medically is evident, worldwide .
My question this week, friends, is how frightening do you find this cavalier “survival of the fittest” attitude coupled with their desperation for power?
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna