Freedoms restored when pandemic ends
Dear Editor:
When I went to school many years ago, we were taught that democracy was government by the people for the people and we have a system of representation involving periodic free elections.
We were also taught that we have the right to say and do as we please so long as it within the laws and does not infringe on the rights of others.
We have had those elections and the current governments that were elected have invoked some laws based on science
and input from epidemiologists, who have far more training in viruses than the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers to try to protect us all from a pandemic.
The sooner this pandemic is brought under control, the sooner our economy will recover and the sooner we can all go back to enjoying all the freedoms we had prior to COVID-19.
I did not vote for either of our current federal or provincial governments, but I respect the laws and regulations that these governments have laid down as I believe that democracy is the best system to live under and they are doing what they believe is in our best interest.
For any that do not like what the current governments are doing, they can vote against those in power in the next democratic election.
Those who do not believe the virus is real are within their rights to protest, so long as it is done within the laws.
Current laws require all to obey social distancing or wear masks,
I don’t like wearing a mask either, but the health professionals claim it helps stop the spread of COVID-19. It is a minor inconvenience I can live with. Doing so is a better alternative than risking having to endure what is currently going on in India.
Not wearing a mask does infringe on the rights of others, it can affect their health, as it has been proven by those who have dedicated many years of schooling and their careers that the virus is spread by droplets that we all exhale when we breath.
No one has the right to risk infecting others because they don’t agree with the science, if for no other reason than it is against the law.
For those who do not want to follow the laws, stay home, order your groceries online and have them delivered.
This way, you can stay maskless and enjoy your freedom and you won’t be breaking laws or infringing on the health of others.
For those who choose to protest, all the power to you. That is within your rights so long as you do so within the laws, but it’s time for law enforcement to start charging those who flaunt the laws risking the health of the general public.
Guy Bissonnette, Lake Country
Food program gets help from foundation
Dear Editor:
Food for Thought, a local Kelowna project of Hope for
the Nations, is thankful for
the support of the Air Canada Foundation, a charitable organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth.
Food for Thought directly combats child hunger in the Central Okanagan, working to improve children’s health and well-being.
While we are still in a pandemic, we are prioritizing healthy school food in ways that lower the risk of virus transmission. With more families struggling, we had to think outside the box.
When schools closed last March, we were able to continue food programs by directly sending emergency food packages to the student’s local school.
This allowed easy access with reduce risk to exposure. Many families during this time did not have the means to travel to a food bank.
With additional challenges presented by the pandemic, programs like Food for Thought have become increasingly critical.
For the second year in a row, Hope for the Nations is thankful for generous support and contributions from donors, like the Air Canada Foundation, who remain committed to their communities despite the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Air Canada Foundation’s generous contribution will make a difference to so many children in the Central Okanagan and it is greatly appreciated.
The support provided by the Air Canada Foundation will go a long way in continuing to nourish children with Food for Thought’s Backpack Program, helping to ensure impoverished students and families in the Central Okanagan do not go hungry.
The funds will also support the creation of a garden literacy project that will see food grown in the gardens used to provide fresh produce for children most at risk.
We’re so appreciative to the Air Canada Foundation for supporting us to further the goal of alleviating child poverty.
Cheryl Hoffman, Food for Thought program co-ordinator
Freedom rally was a happy, festive time
Dear Editor:
Re: Kelowna needs true leadership (letter to the editor by Terry Bridges, April 28, page A7)
If people like Terry Bridges stopped asking for these draconian measures, the government would not have the gall to impose such anti-freedom policies and there would be no reason for a freedom rally.
I can assure you, there was no anti-semitism nor racism, nor any other isms going on at the freedom rally last Thursday.
It was a party atmosphere in a crowd of like-minded people who want nothing more than to just be left alone to live our lives in the freedom we all grew up with.
There was no hate, there was no bad vibes, there was only love and friendship present. Nothing like the hate-filled vitriol contained in his letter.
Terry, if you are so scared of catching a cold, I suggest you stay home with a mask on under your covers ordering Skip the Dishes and watching Rachel Maddow all day, flattening the curve.
I am going to continue to advocate for my children’s rights to breathe free and play sports.
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
Leadership call needed to be said
Dear Editor:
Re: Kelowna needs true leadership (letter to the editor by Terry Bridges, April 28, page A7)
Congratulations Terry for standing up and saying what needed to be said to those people in charge.
I am also tired of getting no response from the police, et. al. We the taxpayers are paying their wages. We are demanding action and leadership when we require it and ask for it.
Yes, it’s time for them to stand up and respond. The vast majority are shy to say this out loud, but I’m glad you did.
Ric James, Kelowna
It was Tories who voted for an election
Dear Editor:
How can anyone take the Conservative Party seriously anymore.
For two months, we heard nothing but doom-and-gloom from MP Tracy Gray and her Conservative Party about the coming budget.
Everyday, doom-and-gloom Erin O’Toole stood in front of the cameras stoking fears that the “evil Liberals are plotting an election” during the third wave.
He made that claim nearly 200 times, every time ratcheting up the fear-factor.
Yet never once did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say he was looking for an election.
Well, the budget was released and passed in the House of Commons, as expected, with the help of the NDP.
In the end it was Gray and her merry band of fearmongers who voted to take us into an election.
She voted to have us all stand in lines at the polling station at the height of the third wave. She voted for the doom-and-gloom scenario they were pushing on the Liberals. She voted that our collective health was worth the risk if it gets her closer to power. She also voted against $10-a-day health care, against $4 billion to help Canada’s health-care system recover, and of course she voted against fighting climate change.
That’s not a serious party and she is not a serious MP.
Ben Reiner, Kelowna
Big business too big a voice in pandemic
Dear Editor:
With the 30-day exception of India and Pakistan, the federal government is still allowing air travel in and out of Canada, including to and from COVID-19 devastated nations like Brazil.
Other than the travel-related industries, particularly the airlines, I’d say there’s no real benefit from such liberty.
I believe that when the coronavirus crisis began, big business was the most influential voice to have the ear of government, when it should have been the independent health-sciences community.
Thus the result was resistance against an immediate halt in travel, including international flights — weeks of delay that may have translated into many additional and needless COVID-19 deaths.
When the COVID-19 crisis is over, the same common yet questionable refrain may still prevail among capitalist-nation governments and corporate circles, perhaps even left as neglectful of human-health needs as before (which had resulted in the many horrible COVID-19 long-term care-home deaths): best business practices, including what’s best for the consumers, are best decided by business decision-makers.
And our government(s) too often fail to intervene, perhaps out of fear of being labelled ‘anti-business’ in our avidly capitalist culture.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Who better than Trudeau? No one
Dear Editor:
Re: Trudeau’s acts don’t save lives (letter to the editor, April 21)
Guy Bissonnette whines and cries about how bad Justin Trudeau has been with the climbing deficit, gun laws and COVID-10 vaccines.
He’s had very little control over the amount of vaccines coming into Canada as the pharmaceutical companies control that.
As for a more qualified person to lead Canada and clean up Trudeau’s mess, who exactly does Bissonnette have in mind?
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole can’t even get his own dysfunctional party to agree on anything. They’re the Canadian equivalent of the American Republicans in their thinking. Do we really want that here?
Jagmeet Singh of the NDP may get more votes in the next election because of how messed up the Tories are, but he’s not ready to be PM.
So that leaves Trudeau again or someone like Chrystia Freeland who I would personally like to see run for prime minister. She’d be a breath of fresh air.
Has Trudeau done well regarding the COVID? Mostly yes, and not one other leader would have done better. Other issues, like allowing flights in from infected countries, wasn’t smart and the constant whining from the anti-Trudeau gang sure doesn’t help anything.
Rick St. Martin, Lake Country