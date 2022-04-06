Family doctors need improved working conditions
Dear Editor:
I am a family doctor practising in Kelowna for the past 20 years
I am worried about the patients in our community because they no longer have access to a well trained and competent family doctor.
Family doctors are more than just health-care providers. We are small business owners who run our clinics. And our clinics need more support to be able to continue providing care, including appropriate funding for staff salaries, lease costs, and supplies. We also need to modernize how we fund and operate clinics, so that family doctors can spend more time with patients.
The growing amount of paperwork for family doctors is taking us away from providing patient care. We need to create healthy working conditions for family doctors, including reducing administrative burdens and providing substitute/locum physicians for when we are away. Supporting family doctors will result in healthier patients and communities.
Almost 900,000 British Columbians do not have a family doctor — and that number is growing every day. We need action to ensure that British Columbians can receive the care that they need and deserve. Everyone deserves a family doctor.
Howard Davidson, Kelowna
More Canadian oil not the answer Europe needs
Dear Editor:
I am writing to counter the false narrative that more Canadian fossil fuels will help Europe break up with Russian oil.
This is a false spin by the oil lobby, but what we really need is a just transition away from fossil fuels. The following points encapsulate the issue.
The media, oil and gas industry and Conservative MPs push for expanding fossil fuels to Europe during this crisis is misguided, dangerous and immoral. More fossil fuel expansion guarantees more years of climate destruction that will harm us all.
The European Union doesn’t want more oil and gas. Germany has a plan to speed up renewable energy — wind and solar — projects.
The European Commission has released a plan to increase renewable energy and energy efficiency.
The International Energy Agency has an expansive plan to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian gas with renewable energy.
Energy security is not possible without a transition away from fossil fuels. We could put Canadians to work in a war-like effort with good jobs to help meet the demand for renewables in Europe. A plan that supports workers and the planet is possible.
The newest IPCC report was clear: fossil fuel expansion now will increase human suffering in the next 20 years.
LeeAnn Pallett Smith, Kelowna
Russians have nothing to fight for in Ukraine
Dear Editor:
The unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia might appear like a game of chicken between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is anything but that.
Russia’s war machine is far greater than Ukraine’s. That may be why the bully in Russia, Putin, expected to conquer Ukraine within days.
He was in for a surprise. Ukraine’s soldiers have something to defend.
Russian soldiers fight for Putin and his oligarchs. In other words, they have nothing of value to defend, which explains why they have resorted to bombing indiscriminately — atrocities be damned.
Nevertheless, I dread to turn on the TV for fear of seeing the destruction suffered by Ukraine, its people, pets and wildlife. I fear for the Ukrainian people and Zelenskyy, a man worthy of being called human.
In Russia, a letter such as mine would land me in prison for 15 years. I am blessed to live in Canada.
Helen Schiele, Kelowna
Maximizing profits should not be goal of long-term care
Dear Editor:
Re: Long-term care needs to feel safe, editorial, March 29.
Maximizing profits by risking the health or lives of product consumers will likely always be a significant part of the nature of the big business beast.
Therefore, families may still have reason to worry over their loved ones being left vulnerable by measures taken by some long-term care-home businesses to maximize profits.
Western business mentality and, by extension, collective society, allowed the well-being of our oldest family members to be decided by corporate profit-margin measures.
And our governments mostly dared not intervene, perhaps because they feared being labelled as anti-business in our avidly capitalist culture.
I find astonishing that our society still allows the blatant commercialization of our dear senior citizens, even after the care-home COVID horrors.
Why is it that nothing is off limits to big business interests, even that which we all should consider sacred?
As socialist as it may sound, I believe that all long-term care homes should become state-owned and operated non-profit establishments.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Putin must be plotting to keep Trudeau in power
Dear Editor:
As the weeks go by, and as I see more and more evidence of the deviousness of Russian President Vladimir Putin, I wonder whether the confluence of our Liberal and NDP parties might be the result of a Russian plot to ensure Justin Trudeau remains as our prime minister.
After all, what could be better for Russia, than to know that the government of one of their NATO opponents could, if the need arose, be thrown into confusion by a couple of hundred recalcitrant truck drivers?
Alan Cobden, Kelowna
Federal carbon tax pays out more than it takes in
Dear Editor:
If you are inclined to angst over the federal government’s carbon tax increase, keep in mind that in the provinces where the carbon tax is administered by the federal government, the public is compensated with more than they pay.
Only in B.C., the last province to pay a medical care premium, was there a carbon tax, administered by Gordon Campbell ’s pseudo Liberals, for the sole purpose of creating an indefinite cash grab, whereby the public has to be living out of a shopping cart. If, that is, they can afford the loonie to access one, in order to get a dime back out of the carbon tax.
And yet I hear nary a complaint. Is it the pristine air?
Zoltan Lawrence, Kelowna
Penticton outraged that Peach contract wasn’t kept local
Dear Editor:
It’s not often that I am at a loss for words.
To give the “Peach” contract to a company in Alberta does nothing to support our city.
The city is forcing the little guys out of business. First they put parking meters downtown — that is how council supports downtown?
Put meters at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, then it’s an even playing field.
Rather than walking around and visiting stores in the downtown core we have to plug the meter.
Now the Peach! When did this get decided — was it at the same time council gave the marina contract away?
How can council say this is for the betterment of our city? The group that ran the Peach worked hard and was incredibly busy, but council thinks this is the right decision.
Council, you really blew it this time.
Mary Ferrier, Penticton
OK Falls protesters disrespected flag
Dear Editor:
Okanagan Falls, Saturday, April 2: To the people lining the road to listen to horns honk: you may think it is acceptable to let the Canadian flag lay on the ground while you congratulate each other on your actions.
It is not, and in my opinion, displays an unprecedented level of ignorance and lack of respect. Shame on you.
Eleanor Walker, Okanagan Falls
—————
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca