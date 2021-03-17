Vacancy tax would cool the market
Dear Editor:
Who's happy about Kelowna's exploding real-estate prices?
Perhaps our mayor, developers, middlemen profiting from ever-larger transactions — and sellers, but only if they plan to buy again in a less costly place.
For everyone else, increasing home prices means higher property taxes or higher rents or inability to buy, and higher prices for everything else because everyone has to earn enough to pay for a (now more expensive) place to live.
A fairly simple way to cool the market and get more money for local projects is this: The province could charge a vacancy tax across the entire province, not unfairly in just a few cities.
Kelowna could charge an additional vacancy tax similar to Vancouver's Empty-Homes Tax to cover the cost of local projects — like more lakefront parks for instance.
Nobody has to pay either tax. Only those wealthy enough to choose to leave their home empty for more than six months per year would be obligated to pay. The rest of us would benefit.
If you think a Kelowna vacancy tax would be good for our city, please email our mayor your thoughts at cbasran@kelowna.ca.
Al Janusas, Kelowna
Addressing poverty is the right answer
Dear Editor:
What is the answer, ask Sandy Hayes, (If not in our backyard, then where? Letter to the editor, March 13) to the increasing mental health addiction and homelessness?
May I suggest she think about what the late social theorist and humanitarian Erich Fromm wrote. “The present development is characterized by the increasing replacement of manual work by machine work, and beyond that, of human intelligence by machine intelligence.
While in 1850 men supplied 15% of the energy for work, animals 79%, and machines 6%. The ratio in 1960 will be 3%, 1% and 96% respectively.”
This fact should have resulted in ‘plenty enough for everybody of everything,’ in a leisure society, as articulated by professor John Farina of Wilfrid Laurier University and published in the Edmonton Journal on Nov. 1, 1982.
“Man invented machines so man would not have to work, and we succeeded to the point of one and a half million unemployed. But instead of cheering about it, we’re in despair. To me this is sheer raging idiocy.”
All this potential is wasted in self-serving bureaucratic paper-shuffling institutions. Or, are we being manipulated by “those who are behind the scenes,” as Benjamin Disraeli said some time ago?
If this is not a so-called conspiracy theory, then I wonder why the academics and politicians have not figured out that yesterday's children, deprived of the chance of a decent life, are today’s burden on society?
Many lash out in a criminal manner, as their only means to balance the scale of an unjust political/economic system.
Food banks in universities? Where is the evidence of wisdom that PhDs acquired? Is it any wonder why intelligent teenagers mature beyond their age, exit life, because they see no way out of our predatory society?
Erich Fromm was way ahead of his time as he described our present deadliest opioid pandemic in one paragraph: “If life’s tendency to grow, to be lived, is thwarted, the energy thus blocked undergoes a process of change and is transformed into life-destructive energy. Destructiveness is the outcome of unlived life. Evil constitute the crippling of a human beings power. Criminals (and terrorists) are made not born.”
The not-so-obvious, but far greater damage of poverty is the crippling and stunting of a young person’s personality and potential. The soul, supposedly more precious than the body, is condemned to starve and wither away. For those ‘in charge,’ who conceded these atrocities to happen, throughout the centuries and now, it’s not probable but would be fitting to have a day of reckoning.
For now, I would suggest to Hayes, and other concerned people, to research outside universities and challenge the authorities. Poverty with all its miseries, is man-made and can and must be rectified, for all our sake, with this principle: Planet Earth and its resources, as well as all technology belongs to all of humanity, temporarily, for use, sharing and safekeeping, anything else is not democracy.
Gunther Ostermann Kelowna
Nazi takeover fears sign of a delusional man
Dear Editor.
OMG, how many more articles is this paper going to publish from the paranoid Garry Rayner?
First, Rayner has stated on numerous occasions that the
megalomaniac, orange buffoon from down South was the best POTUS of all time and that
Canada would have been a better country if he had been the leader instead of Trudeau.
Well, we all saw what happened to that country with his “leadership.”
And now he’s totally gone over the edge and states that we’re ready for a Nazi takeover. What a pathetically delusional man!
Maybe Rayner should move to Trumpland and see what it’s like to not have any real freedom.
Canada survived four years of Trump and being the best country in the world to live in, we’ll survive this pandemic — hopefully without having to read anymore of the drivel people like Rayner and his ilk peddle.
Rick St. Martin, Lake Country
Teachers in the ’50s were often cruel
Dear Editor.
Now that I am no longer a spring chicken at the age of 79, I have a tendency to look back on life so much so that I reminisced about when I was kid going to school in Northern England in the 1950s.
Recently, I joined an online blog put out by some folks in the town where I once lived, and after being accepted, I penned a letter asking if anyone in town went to a certain school, and if they did, did they recall a certain teacher?
This particular teacher in question had to have his daily fix. He had to punish a kid almost daily.
I was one of a few kids from the wrong side of the track and I was a regular target. On one such occasion, I was writing a “composition,” I had written the word “you” and it didn’t look right so I crossed it out and wrote “yuo,” but my pen had a blob of ink on it from the ink well and I made a blob on my page.
I was dragged by my shirt collar, hauled to the front of the class and painfully caned on both hands. I remember it well, it’s not negotiable, somethings you don’t forget, I was crying as were a couple of other kids in sympathy.
Like I said, I penned this to the group in the U.K. and the response has been mind boggling. People like me writing in telling of how they hated going to school in fear of a teacher — not just my school, but many other schools throughout the region.
This particular teacher is long gone, of course, and since writing the letter, some other facts have come to light. It turns out he was devoutly religious, and also some people wrote in to say he was their best teacher ever, whilst others wrote in to say the nuns in certain schools were very cruel too.
That this was the norm back then, I ponder would I have done better at school had I not been going in fear of being hit and hurt.
Don Smithyman, Oliver
Most homeless likely from elsewhere
Dear Editor:
Re: Penticton’s homeless/addiction problem.
Penticton doesn’t have a “crisis of leadership.” Most of us are behind our mayor on this issue.
Housing Minister David Eby has a personal crisis of leadership.
What happened to the “wrap-around supports” for three supportive buildings we have?
Regardless of what some say, many here are “elsewhere” people. (I have spoken to many homeless to ask where they are from.)
If the province has all that money for homeless housing, what about some for affordable housing for working poor, single parents, disabled and seniors, all greatly in need ?
Joy Lang, Penticton
Speak up now on Okanagan timber cut plan
Dear Editor.
What will happen to our forests over the next 10 years?
The Okanagan Timber Supply Area Review is happening now, and the discussion paper is not pretty. Even though we are told by experts that our actions over the next 10 years will be critical to the environment, and healthy forests are part of a resilient and healthy planet, the discussion paper says nothing to address this.
Already there are reports of areas destroyed by fires or clear cuts that are not growing back (see: “Is this the end of forests as we know them?, the Guardian. March 10) especially in our dry forests, because it is now too hot and the biodiversity destroyed.
The projections for the “allowable annual cut” assume all the old growth will be progressively removed and replaced by “sustainable” regrowth new trees only.
Last year’s B.C. Old Growth Strategic Review recognized the value of not destroying what old growth we have left, and offered many recommendations, including “the province should declare that managing for ecosystem health and minimizing biodiversity risk are key priorities of its provincial land management framework.”
Clearcutting affects other uses, such as recreation and habitat, and it damages small streams and makes flooding worse. Already Peachland has had to redo its water system due to such damage.
It is past time that B.C. stop its approach of removing natural resources until the profit is gone, and leaving environmental devastation in its wake.
Make your concerns known to Forests.OkanaganShuswapDistrictOffice@gov.bc.ca up to March 18.
Khati Hendry, Penticton
