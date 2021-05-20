Keep safeguards in place to avoid fourth waves
Dear Editor:
Why have we had three phases of pandemic, each of them worse than the last? This is the question we all should be asking.
The answer is very simple. Federal and provincial officials took off the safeguards to the pandemic too soon. These included masks, social distancing, travel and social and workplace gathering.
We know why they do it: to bring the businesses back into operation as soon as possible. The conservative provinces are worse at this than the progressive ones because they value business success over public conditions.
Even if you are among some of the worst affected workers, like restaurant workers, join the rest of us in asking our officials to do the right thing.
You will get back to work in a real pandemic-free environment much sooner, instead of experiencing a fourth phase.
Peter Basham, Kelowna
Good citizen made sure important package got mailed
Dear Editor:
We wish to thank the very kind resident of Penticton who found a small package in a bubble Canada Post envelope, paid over $7 for postage and then sent it on its way.
My friend was walking to the post office to mail me a picture taken in our hometown many years ago. The picture is a photograph on plywood my newly widowed friend found while sorting through her husband’s effects.
The town we arrived in as newborns 80 years ago April no longer exists, except in our memories, the memories of other ex-residents and photographs. So this particular photograph is very important to both of us.
When I phoned to thank my friend she cried and then shared the story of losing the package on her way to the post office.
It is so reassuring to know there are still kind, generous strangers in our world. Whoever you are, please accept thanks from two elderly women who appreciate your kindness.
Lois Johnston, Surrey
National radio informs, educates, investigates
Dear Editor:
Don’t know what brought about that spontaneous attack on the CBC by Guy Bissonnette (Courier May 13, Herald May 14) but to me it’s an attack on culture and an attack on Canada.
Most other countries have national radio. Why shouldn’t we? Regarding costs, little Finland spends $125 per capita, usually, compared to our paltry $24 way down the list of so-called enlightened countries. Switzerland spends $196; the average is $87.
Their own radio gives countries a voice in the world (trite, I know, but true), spreads each countries’ culture, calls to people to learn, to understand, to visit other places. Doesn’t require using a device, can be enjoyed while eating, walking, driving, sleeping — almost — is instructive, entertaining, and free.
What ad-dependent corporation would even launch such relevant investigative journalism, support Canadian art, music, films, theatre, as well as up-to-date local, national, world news, and important medical advisories?
Maybe Bissonnette likes to listen to (or watch!) juvenile twaddle, complete with ads; but I don’t.
Probably he doesn’t know anyone who reads, either, so what does that prove? My daughter, her husband, and two grown children (university-educated, all) always listen to CBC.
Myself, having not been privileged to access such higher learning, I use CBC radio as my knowledge upgrade for learning both academics and the arts.
Joy Lang, Penticton
Road dispute doesn’t register in Summerland plan
Dear Editor:
In 1995, a landowner erected a roadblock on Summerland’s Garnett Valley Road. The landowner wished to reposition the road to create a five-lot subdivision. The landowner believed that the road was never officially registered.
For whatever reason, the District of Summerland took on the task of a legal investigation. When one adds up legal fees and municipal staff time, this was the longest, most costly legal battle in Summerland’s history.
Proving that a road is a registered public road is not difficult. A similar road dispute at Cosens Bay, Vernon, only needed one small piece to evidence to declare the road public.
But in Summerland, staff and legal investigations were unable to find sufficient evidence to declare the road public.
Council presented troubling evidence. The old settlement of Priest along that road, the Ritchie Lumber Mill, the bridge across Garnett Lake (yes, pilings still there!) and highway records of 1906 that showed more money spent on that road than any road in the Okanagan Valley. This was not enough evidence, apparently.
On Sept. 8, 2001, to obtain road access, the district was forced to purchase land at a cost of $25,000. And then the province stepped in. The province declared the road the Okanagan Brigade Trail, a provincially registered heritage site. According to the province, carbon dating confirmed there has been public use for 6,000 years.
In February 1998, Penticton historian Harley Hatfield and Mayor Don Cameron officially opened the 50-acre Priest Camp Historic Park on Garnett Valley Road.
In 2006, one of Summerland’s centennial projects was the 4.1-kilometre Fur Brigade Trail Linear Park on Garnett Valley Road
As of last week, the municipal zoning map showed no indication of a road, no indication of Priest Camp Historic Park and no indication of a provincial heritage site
David E. Gregory, Summerland
Pipeline shutdown pushes Canada into a corner
Dear Editor:
It looks like the chickens and the hummingbirds have come home to roost on pipelines.
The federal government shut down work on the Trans-Mountain Pipeline to protect Anna’s Hummingbird nesting areas. Now, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to shut down the Line 5 pipeline which passes under Lake Michigan to Ontario and the U.S.
It’s always best to base decisions on facts instead of alarmism and speculation, especially when they have major economic impacts.
The Anna’s Hummingbird isn’t an endangered species. They’re doing fine without our help.
It’s a sorry state when a major oil producing nation is unwilling to operate its own petroleum distribution systems. Canadians continue to use petroleum products on an undiminished scale, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
What are the options for Central Canada in the event of a Line 5 shutdown?
Shipping more oil by rail is a recipe for disaster. We saw the incineration of Lac Megantic, and heaven forbid a derailment along a major river or lake.
Then there’s the hazard of Indigenous blockades which had people in Quebec howling for propane last winter.
Quebec stonewalls on pipelines because it doesn’t suit their ideology, and because they can satisfy their petroleum needs from foreign sources.
What towering hypocrisy. Foreign oil delivered by tankers or trains to the east coast is good, but oil from western Canadian is bad, whether it’s moved by tankers or delivered by pipeline.
Why should we continue to subject our economic well-being to the ideological gyrations of the Liberals and foreign politicians, the myopia of Quebec and the agendas of the unaccountable environmental movement?
Yes, $100 oil may return in the face of increasing global demand and reduced supply.
With the third largest oil reserves in the world, we should be building more export pipelines instead of shutting them down.
Petroleum is our major export commodity and there’s nothing to replace it. If we won’t sell it to foreign consumers, they’ll find it somewhere else. It’s no coincidence that the value of our dollar tracks with the price of oil.
We should thank Whitmer for forcing us to confront our contradictions on oil, which remains essential for our lifestyles and economy.
We deserve realistic policies from a government which has spent six years deliberately suffocating our petroleum industry without providing any viable alternatives.
Prosperity isn’t built on ideology, hollow slogans, debt or promises.
John Thompson, Kaleden