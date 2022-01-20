Dear Editor:
On April 20, I fell and hit my head, causing a subdural hematoma. A series of four CT scans monitored the situation in the month ahead and on May 28, it was concluded that I should have surgery.
That went well. In the recovery room, I suffered a heart attack. Instant medical attention resolved that issue.
I also chipped a bone in my left wrist while attempting to soften my fall. The orthopedic team applied a forearm cast for two weeks, then replaced it with a brace for another four weeks.
Another heart attack on Oct. 2 warranted an ambulance ride to Kelowna General Hospital. Two stints were inserted initially in the left side of my heart, followed by another stint three days later on the right side of my heart.
The procedures were successful as I was discharged after four days. At age 82, I feel well enough to again enjoy life.
Two successful cataract operations entered this time period as well. The left eye was initially scheduled in May and done in August. Then the right eye was done on Dec. 1 after three delays — the first in May due to neuro-surgery priority; in August due to a nursing shortage and finally in October due to a same-day emergency call.
For this journey, I want to thank Dr. Goplen and the operating room medical team, the OR cardiac teams, the orthopedic clinic, eye-care centre, nurses, technicians and other frontline caregivers on the 12 most eventful days I spent at KGH.
The skill, patient care and services provided were very helpful to my positive outlook and physical recovery.
I wish you all every blessing and success in your continuing service to the Kelowna community.
Robert A. Simmons, Kelowna