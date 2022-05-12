Last week while shopping at Costco, I had a panic attack while riding on one of their scooters. Using those machines is a wonderful way for those with mobility problems to get about in that enormous store.
I started zoning out and wanted to flee, and spontaneously burned a U-ey and a woman nearly collided with me.
There was fear in her eyes and I profusely apologized and asked if I hurt her, and she replied no.
I explained I was having a panic attack and in the heat of the moment; I wasn’t thinking about safe driving.
She gently patted my shoulder in reassurance and had the kindest eyes I think I’ve ever seen. It felt as though an angel had touched me.
It was an immense relief that she reacted with compassion rather than taking a strip off me as I was expecting and it brought tears to my eyes, and once again as I write this letter.
Having PTSD, I can sometimes become overwhelmed by crowds. My hyper-vigilance comes into play when I realize I cannot watch everybody at the same time in order to feel safe. Hence, the fight-or-flight response takes over.
Thankfully, I am more the latter, but am no graceful gazelle bound for the door.
I snapped out of my fearful state at that encounter and warmly reassured that the world was not so dangerous after all.
However, a month earlier, my husband and I went through the till at the same store, and then stopped in the aisle to discuss whether to grab lunch from the kiosk. We were instantly approached by two different female employees who insisted we move along. One offered to move our cart. My husband politely refused, and she retorted she was just trying to help. We were not in the way, as people could easily get around us.
No sooner had that employee walked away when we were accosted by another one, who motioned with her hand like a traffic cop telling us to keep going. I was waiting for her to blow a whistle and point an accusing finger.
We had just spent $800, and it seemed like we were being escorted out the door by security.
It was two strikingly different experiences, but I’m thankful for the angel disguised as a customer who made me feel cared for.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel, Kelowna