Dear Editor:
Currently over 39,000 delegates have registered to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, making this the largest attended COP climate conference in history.
Blacklock’s, a journalism organization out of Ottawa, reports the official Canadian delegation at the COP26 conference is 277 delegates, 30 Environment Canada staff, 17 press aides as well as a videographer and speechwriter for the Prime Minister and four CBC reporters.
In the interests of full disclosure, members of the opposition also attend this conference.
I am attending on behalf of the Official Opposition as the Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change, as is the leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, Bloc MP Kristina Michaud and Green Party MPs Elizabeth May and Mike Morrice.
Several government ministers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also attending this conference and the prime minister has made several announcements.One of the more noteworthy announcements was a promise that “Canada will impose a hard cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.”
At the moment, the exact details of this announcement are unknown; however, the goal is to get emissions to net zero by 2050 within this Canadian industry.
One of the challenges is that other countries that produce oil and gas are not following Canada in setting emissions caps, nor are they setting a “price on pollution” when it comes to oil and gas.
A further complication is that different regions of Canada use oil and gas that is imported from these countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United States.
How do you think the government should deal with oil and gas imports from other countries that are not subject to these same types of policies?
Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
‘Green’ Canada increases coal exports to China
Dear Editor:
Canada’s coking coal exports to China increased by a fifth in 2020 amid a “verbal ban” imposed by Chinese authorities on cargoes from Australia late last year.
Shipments from Canada amounted to 3.96 million tonnes, up by 21% from a year earlier, according to data released on March 1 by the Port of Vancouver.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau never mentioned this as one of the things he is going to change. Coal is one of the largest contributors to the climate that needs to be changed. So we sell more coal to China.
Do I feel that a hypocrite is at work here? Nothing will change.
Jenny Donders, West Kelowna
Great new song inspires thoughts of Donald Trump
Dear Editor:
I was pleasantly surprised to learn about Lindsey Buckingham’s new self-titled album — his first solo record in a decade. Writer Donnie Kirchner observed: “One can mention Lindsey Buckingham without bringing up Fleetwood Mac — but would be hard pressed to bring up Fleetwood Mac without Lindsey Buckingham.”
“Go Insane” was the title track of Buckingham’s first solo project, released in 1984. What follows is a slight rewrite of Buckingham’s insanely good power-pop masterpiece, as a tribute to the twice-impeached, former U.S. President:
Go Insane 2.0
Two kinds of people in this world Winners, losers I lost my power in this world ‘Cause I did abuse it
So I go insane Like I always do And I call my name ‘Cause I don’t like you
Two kinds of trouble in this world Living, dying I lost my power in this world And the pardons were flying
So I go insane Like I always do And it’s all a game ‘Cause I’m not like you
Two kinds of leaders in this world Wise and foolish I lost my power in this world ‘Cause my grifting was ghoulish
So I go insane Like I always do
And I take no blame ‘Cause I’m not like you
Yes, I go insane Like I always do
And I have no shame ‘Cause I’m not like you ‘Cause I’m not like you ‘Cause I’m not like you
Donald Trump lost his power as president in a free and fair election against Joe Biden (contrary to the Big Lie of Double Agent Orange); but if you haven’t watched the Oct. 8 New Rules segment on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher (The Slow-Moving Coup) on YouTube, I would encourage you to do so.
Maher said Trump has spent his post-presidency figuring out how to pull off the coup he couldn’t pull off last time. “Here’s the easiest three predictions in the world: Trump will run in 2024. He will get the Republican nomination. And whatever happens on election night, the next day he will announce that he won.”
Maher added: “I’ve been saying ever since he lost, he’s like a shark that’s not gone, just gone out to sea. But actually, he’s been quietly eating people this whole time. And by eating people I mean he’s been methodically purging the Republican Party of anyone who voted for his impeachment, or doesn’t agree that he’s the rightful leader of the Seven Kingdoms.”
David Buckna, Kelowna
We all need to be running the same plays to beat COVID
Dear Editor:
There is much ballyhoo on the resistance to a national vaccination program.
(Full disclosure: I am fully vaccinated and awaiting my booster shot.)
Let’s all stop with the name calling and try to focus on what is going on. There is a global pandemic that has caused five million deaths and untold suffering as ill folks try to get better. A vaccine against the worst effects of the virus has been developed, and it is effective.
Canada set a national goal of getting vaccines to as many people as possible in order to shorten the pandemic period and get our economy and its services back open.
The effort has been hugely costly, both in vaccine delivery and in support programs for those economically displaced. The longer some parts of the economy remain shuttered, the greater the cost to the society.
Guess who pays?
Like always, it is the taxpayer.
Canada is in great shape compared to much of the Third World, and even our neighbour, the United States.
Only in a few provinces are our health-care centres clogged with COVID patients so that others with health emergencies have nowhere to go.
But Canada is not there yet, and it is only by those yet unvaccinated taking action and joining in the national campaign that we will get there.
It is the final step in taxpayer relief and in reopening the nation to the new normal.
Pity our southern neighbour, where 40% of citizens resist acting in the national interest and thousands die each day. How will that nation continue to compete internationally against nations that are fully vaccinated?
Fighting COVID is kind of like winning at football. The quarterback calls the play and every player does his part.
If 40% of the team is running a different play, failure is guaranteed. Even if one player fails, it drags on success terribly.
In football, name calling does not help, and it does not help in the battle against a pandemic, so enough with the nastiness already.
First, do your part. Encourage others to do their part. Be kind and be calm. We get nowhere by dividing into hostile camps like we see in some nations.
Think like a taxpayer and ask yourself how we get costs down and revenues up. It is a business decision that hopefully helps the community and the nation progress.
Richard W. Hall, Penticton
Bravo to businesses requiring staff to be vaccinated
Dear Editor:
I’m very appreciative that Greg Condonopoulos has chosen to ensure all of his staff at Theo’s restaurant in Penticton have been vaccinated.
This is the sort of assurance that I want to hear and hope it will inspire other food and service providers to follow his lead.
When I inquire if staff are vaccinated and receive a response focused on personal rights and privacy instead of compliance, I need no further information.
Any business owner who chooses to scorn or skirt provincial public health orders may find themselves on the wrong side of history and on the red side of their balance sheet.
Most of us want to resume local
pre-plague consumer activities, but need to know we can do so without risk to ourselves or to our contacts.
Anita Brill, Summerland
