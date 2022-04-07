Dear Editor:
Intelligent societies would build their skyscrapers at the foot of the mountains surrounded by parks and playgrounds for adults and children, producing a peaceful and tranquil environment for children and adults.
Single and multi-family homes would fill the spaces between these premium residential developments, and the arterial roads are where medium-density to commercial, industrial and institutional developments with the higher traffic — noise — and pollution levels would be located.
Shorelines would be zoned for future park use as the municipalities grow, and development would be terraced back from the shorelines.
Our city councillors have no social conscience. Greed and ignorance rule the day, and high-density residential developments are built on the busiest streets in our city, like Dilworth Drive, Benvoulin Road, and Harvey Avenue, with virtually no set-back, mitigating future road expansions, and balconies suspended over the outside lanes, with the absolute highest traffic, noise, and pollution levels in our city.
To add insult to injury, developers are getting discounts on development cost charges, while property taxes are skyrocketing.
B&Bs are also a serious violation of the form and character of any neighbourhood, as they represent nasty changes in the quality of life in the whole neighbourhood, causing major losses of privacy, increase in traffic, noise, pollution and public safety.
All-night parties are often keeping people awake, disturbing home owners who are working during the week, especially during the summer and other tourist seasons.
They also reduce property values significantly.
The city’s ambition to create a vibrant downtown has been a major success as noise levels have never experienced higher decibel values.
Having no city police also represents huge social costs, as literally thousands of motor-vehicles in our city with inadequate or designer flow-through mufflers, are allowed to produce insane levels of noise.
Allowing this to continue to proliferate is pure ignorance and begs the question, who are the more ignorant, the people who make the noise — or the people who allow them to continue to make it?
Vernon recently dedicated about $40 million to build a world-class arts and cultural centre, while the City of Kelowna budgeted a measly $600,000. With no comprehensive social planning, homeless and addicts are roaming our downtown and Kelowna has become a drug-infested resort for criminals.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna