Municipalities putting sewer in our water
Dear Editor:
Arriving in 1963 in Kelowna, as a teenager, I was very interested in the lake.
I swam, fished and scuba dived. Down at the old ferry docks, we could watch large schools of crappie fish (food fish for trout) come to the surface while being chased by several trout looking for food.
At the docks, you could see 30 feet or more deep as the water was very clear and clean.
At this time, Kelowna was a 12,000 population small town.
It grew over the years to 120,000 or more. The sewer plant was rebuilt and much of the area water for domestic use came from behind Knox Mountain as well as from the mountain lakes.
Now the city has purchased some of the irrigation districts serving the orchards and has spent $85 million installing new Okanagan Lake water supplies to for orchards’ domestic needs while the orchards themselves still use untreated mountain water for their plants.
All the while, the sewer treatment plant spews sewer effluent into the lake.
This is treated with chlorine to kill bacteria in the effluent. Some say the effluent is good enough to drink? Are there any takers?
Sewer plant effluent, if good enough to drink, could be used for irrigation, thus leaving the mountain water to replenish the Okanagan Lake.
The crappies and the trout are not doing so well drinking sewer plant effluent.
Vernon is now adding their sewer plant effluent to Okanagan Lake as Penticton does to the Okanagan River and West Kelowna drains into the lake as well.
Good news for East Kelowna customers, you are now drinking sewer plant effluent since your Cedar Creek pumping station is downstream from Kelowna and Vernon’s sewer effluent outlets.
Kelowna’s main water intake is downstream of Vernon’s effluent outlet so enjoy their output, Kelowna.
Point: this treatment of the Okanagan Lake is not sustainable — valley people need to know what they drink and how long before their water starts to taste like sewer plant effluent.
I know what I say may surprise you but think about your next glass of water.
My experience includes 44 years of engineering with large power plants and I also operated a large industrial sewer plant. Okanagan residents should take notice and take action.
Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna
Only slaves can be forced to wear masks
Dear Editor:
By remaining closed, churches are teaching us they are following State Law, not God’s Law (harm or injure no one). We are all born equal, so unless you are a slave, no one has jurisdiction to mask or restrict your movements, unless you signed a contract or agreement with them.
I know I didn’t.
Rosalie Chalmers, Kelowna
You can choose better word than ‘queer’
Dear Editor:
Re: “Queer community embracing police apology” (Feb. 25, page A1)
Society has been striving to be political correct and not to use demeaning names for ethnic and other groups
The definition of queer is strange or peculiar. When used with reference to non heterosexual, it is often considered disparaging and offensive.
Why would you use the word “queer” to refer to the LGBTQ community? You could have done much better!!
Judy Funnell, Kelowna
Quarantine policy wasn’t rushed, was it?
Dear Editor:
Folks, here’s a satirical conversation I jotted down that pokes a little fun at our prime minister and the problems with the rollout of the hotel quarantine policy over the past week. And yes, it was written from a desk in sunny Scottsdale.
Imagine that Canada’s Minster of Health, Patty Hajdu, drops by the Rideau Cottage make-up room to talk to our prime minister before he ventures outside for one of his rugged, windblown news briefings.
Hajdu wants to resolve the hiccups with the recently imposed three-day hotel quarantine on selfish and ignorant Canadians returning to their homeland.
JT: Patty! Our Chateau Trudeau policy is working fine, don’t you think?
PH: Uh, well…
JT: Mind passing me that non-plastic paper water bottle?
PH: There you go.
JT: Hey, thanks!
PH: Justin, I’m concerned that we rushed this hotel quarantine policy and that some aspects are making us look ridiculous.
JT: Like what?
PH: Well, first I don’t think we have enough hotel rooms in the system, even if people could get through on the reservation lines. I did a check on Calgary — over three consecutive days this week, there are 12 international flights arriving in Calgary, with a total seat capacity of 1,750. Even assuming that all these travellers are couples, we’d need 875 rooms.
JT: Not too fast with the numbers.
PH: Yessir. Anyway, the maximum total room capacity of the five approved hotels in Calgary is 864. Even putting aside the fact that hotels at maximum occupancy create COVID transmission risks, there still aren’t enough rooms.
JT: Set up some foamies and sleeping bags on the roof. I always loved winter camping. Got to wear designer tuques. Messed my hair, though. Sometimes I put brown shoe polish on my face to stay warm. Didn’t work, but it was funny.
PH: Uh, ok. But many of our hotel guests aren’t getting food, which they seem to find unacceptable. And then they storm the hotel lobbies.
JT: Do whatever it takes to keep them in their rooms! War Measures Act! My dad did it, I can do it too! Roll out the tanks! If we have any. Look, Patty, you’ve seen the poll numbers and the letters to the editor over the past couple of weeks. Canadians love that we’re slapping around these rich globetrotting ingrates who probably are just living off their parents’ legacy. They ignored the risks and now the chickens are coming home to roost.
PH: More like vaccinated snowbirds coming home to roost.
JT: Whatever. The point is we could ship them all to Gananoque and waterboard them a couple of times, and we’d still look good in the polls. Isolation, starvation and winter roof camping is actually a kinder, gentler Canadian solution. Gives me a chance to show some empathy.
PH: Right, got it. But on the issue of some of the inmates being sexually harassed...
JT: Time’s up, Patty. Gotta get out there to the cameras. Hair look OK? Which pair of socks should I wear?
Hajdu ignores the questions, walks out of the room, feeling a tad nauseous. As health minister she knows that nausea is often a symptom of an overactive conscience.
Tim Simard, West Kelowna
Opposition hurls school-yard criticisms
Dear Editor:
This self righteous chest beating where China is concerned is a little surprising considering the most vocal, in their criticism of the Liberal government over China spurning our agricultural products were the Conservative Opposition.
All Trudeau’s fault, suggested MP Pierre Poilievre. “The little potato,” he said, mockingly in the House of Commons.
Yet, their latest defamation of the Liberal government, is using the dreadful situation of the Uyghurs in China , surely understanding there are international implications and responsibilities involved.
This, while congratulating Hungary’s authoritarian leader Viktor Orban, slavishly emulating Donald Trump in his scorn of immigrants, ignoring the treatment of Palestinians by Israel, the hideous plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar and Syrians who have lost their lives in the attempt to escape war zones.
Choosing which right and which wrong while ignoring responsibility does not make you principled or relevant. Instead it smacks of the schoolyard instigator prodding a big guy to fight, saying “Hit him! Hit him,” then scurrying away to tattle. “He did it,” they proclaim, righteously.
Zoltan Lawrence, Kelowna
We go to Mars, but can’t fix issues on Earth
Dear Editor:
Spectacular! The U.S. has the ability to guide a sophisticated ATV onto the surface of Mars, but comes up short on remedying things back home.
Health care, racism, common-sense gun control, aspiring and trustworthy GOP candidates, all are crying out for much-needed scrutiny.
Baffling, but surely not as complicated as roaming around in space.
Paul Crossley, Penticton
