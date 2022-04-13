Okanagan MPs are suckers for Poilievre’s crypto cures
Dear Editor:
It’s truly sad to see how the three Okanagan MPs are kissing up to Pierre Poilievre and his leadership bid after his weekend appearances.
The paid shills waving the Poilievre placards were a nice touch too, making the crowd seem larger than it actually was — right out of the Trump playbook.
Mel Arnold, Tracy Gray and Dan Albas all think that the more they kiss up to him, he’ll in turn give them promotions if he wins the leadership.
It makes you wonder if these politicians actually believe in his causes and agenda. He’s a right-wing populist and he recently called Europe’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shockingly “”weak” embraced the so-called “Freedom Convoy” and called COVID-19 public health measures a purposeful attempt by governments “to try and take away our freedom and give themselves more power.”
But the scariest issue with Poilievre is his cryptocurrency fascination and how he wants Canada to be the “blockchain capital of the world.” Are you kidding me?
He wants to normalize cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in Canada to “decentralize” the economy and reduce the influence of central bankers.
Warren Buffett called crypto a “delusion” and said Bitcoin’s value is purely the product of speculation.
“Bitcoin is ingenious but it has no unique value at all. It doesn’t produce anything. You can stare at it all day and no little bitcoins come out. It’s a delusion, basically,” Buffett said in a 2019 interview with CNBC.
“What you hope is someone else comes around and pays you more money later on, but then that person has the problem. In terms of value, it’s zero.”
El Salvador was one of the first countries to adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender, and now the country’s economy is imploding because of the many problems associated with crypto because of it’s volatility.
Seeing the hard right flock to crypto currencies because they’re not currencies centrally managed by governments is kind of funny, like they don’t see at all how their worth in those currencies could be wiped out the same way that other market stocks are by manipulation/speculation.
Yet these three supposedly intelligent MPs and other Conservative fanboys are all falling for magical crypto cure all that Poilievre is peddling. They really need to give their heads a shake.
This party is so dysfunctional that it wants to believe any pie in the sky pipe dream that may get them back into power regardless of how it affects Canada’s citizens. Truly sad.
Rick St. Martin, Lake Country
Reining in CBC a great plan
Dear Editor:
I was astounded when I heard Pierre Poilievre say he will reduce funding to the CBC when he becomes our prime minister. I am sure many were as shocked as I was.
What a novel idea, to pull the reins and hold accountable, a national/public media organization that we all pay for — a media organization designed to represent all Canadians and provide not only Canadian content music but more importantly, a balanced source of news and open discussion.
However, the CBC has been allowed to evolve into a self-serving, entitled, untouchable empire that believes it has the right to push ideologies which, in their closed minds, need to be followed by all Canadians and must not be challenged.
The CBC is simply no more than a mouthpiece for our current federal government (why it is commonly referred to as Liberal Party HQ) and the array of special interest activists whose ideologies are aligned far to the left of the majority of Canadians.
I believe, most rational Canadians who are capable of thinking for themselves are still to be found in that vast centrist group of moderate liberals and moderate conservatives.
The CBC has no business taking any political stance, left or right, or especially, taking up the flag of any of the proliferation of social engineering dogmas being promoted today. It is why I stopped listening to or watching any CBC media.
I’m sure there are many Canadians who do not support public funds, our taxes, going to such a single-minded monstrosity.
I fully support Poilievre’s bold goal to bring the CBC back into line.
Their funding needs to be tied to a set of clear rules to make sure they are non-political and provide programing and opportunity for balanced reporting and discussion which represents all Canadians.
If they refuse, then close the doors and start again.
Bruce Stevens, Kelowna
Do your part to reduce city noise
Dear Editor:
To achieve a noise-free city, apart from the city bylaws we each have a lot to contribute, if we will.
I have come up with 10 ideas where I could be a better neighbour with respect to noise some of which, surprisingly, can also help the environment as well as my own well being:
1. No lawn mowing on Sundays.
2. Change to manual equipment such as the manual reel mower. Use rakes rather than leaf blowers. This will give me that needed bit of exercise and also help the environment.
3. When driving, go light on the accelerator. This will save gas, helping with the environment and also save me some money.
4. Train my dogs not to bark at every passerby.
5. Ride a bicycle. Great exercise and friendly to the environment.
6. Include trees in my landscaping. They absorb sound and help the environment.
7. Don’t leave my patio radio on when I am away.
8. Turn down my car radio. My ears will be the better for it.
9. In my workshop, learn to use hand tools such as wood planes, hand saws, etc.. Electric saws, routers and wood planers may be faster but have high levels of noise. Develop my manual skills.
10. Keep my vehicles in good mechanical condition.
This is not an exhaustive list and you may be able add to it.
Think about it, practice it, and help us go to a noise-free city.
One great benefit for all: “To enjoy the quiet and listen to the birds.”
Doug Lawrie, Penticton