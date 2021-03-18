Clean, treated water poured back into lake
Dear Editor:
The letter published March 3, “Abusing Okanagan Lake” needs to be clarified, as there are several inaccurate statements around both our wastewater and drinking water.
The City of Kelowna’s wastewater treatment facility on Raymer Avenue treats roughly 36 million litres a day of wastewater — mainly water from our toilets, showers, sinks and laundry machines.
Innovative technologies include UV disinfection of the effluent, which is used to inactivate bacteriam and a state-of-the-art odour control system.
The Bardenpho Wastewater Treatment Facility (BNR) replaced the original wastewater treatment plant that was built in the early 1900s and was the first of its kind built in North America to accommodate the Bardenpho process for biological nutrient removal. The chemical-free process is effective, cost efficient and environmentally sound.
Once large organic and inorganic solids are settled out and removed, the liquid goes to the biological reactor. In simple terms, incoming waste (a carbon source) becomes food for the bacterial organisms in the biological reactor. BNR is a process used for nitrogen and phosphorus removal from wastewater before it is discharged.
Once any remaining fine solids are removed, the wastewater is disinfected using ultraviolet light before it flows into Okanagan Lake through an outfall pipe that’s 1.2 kilometres offshore and more than 60 metres deep. No wastewater is treated with chlorine.
Regarding drinking water provided through the city’s water utility, the water is sourced from Okanagan Lake and provided to roughly 73,000 customers from four main intakes at Poplar Point, Eldorado and Cedar Creek, and the Swick Road pump stations.
The South East Kelowna Irrigation District (SEKID) was dissolved by the province in June 2018, and all assets and liabilities were transferred to the city. Our domestic water system is being expanded into Southeast Kelowna through Phase 1 of the Kelowna Integrated Water Supply Plan to provide area residents with water that meets Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.
The city’s water utility has adopted a source-to-tap water management approach that includes watershed protection, water-quality monitoring, treatment, distribution system maintenance, cross-connection control and water-use efficiency. Local health authorities have described our water utility’s source-to-tap program as one of the best in B.C. The program’s goal is to identify hazards and weaknesses that can affect the safety and quality of our drinking water supply.
We follow all requirements under our permit issued by the B.C. Ministry of Environment. We are also actively engaged with watershed protection efforts through several partners, including Okanagan Basin Water Board, Friends of Mission Creek, and Regional District of Central Okanagan.
In short, the city is committed to protecting the public, environmental, and economic health of our precious water resource.
Kevin Van Vliet, Utility Services Manager, City of Kelowna
COVID aid allows Canadians to save, and, later, spend
Dear Editor:
In a recent column, local Conservative MP Dan Albas asks: “Where is most of this emergency money ending up?
According to the data, into savings accounts. In fact, Canadian household savings as a percentage of nominal GDP are at the highest levels since the 1980s.
Well, what a wonderful problem to have, as any economist worth his salt will explain. Money to spend is going to bring about a huge demand for goods and services, which suppliers (businesses) will spring up to fill demand.
Of course, an unfortunate truth is that the most vulnerable in our society are the very group some politicians in all levels of government and some in the medical community find economically dispensable.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna