Waiting in hospital for assisted living space to open up
Dear Editor:
My 93 year old mother has been on a waitlist for assisted living since late July of last year. Since February alone, she has been in and out of hospital at a low estimated cost in excess of $200,000 (not all avoidable, but most).
She has now been in hospital for over two months, taking up a bed at a cost of around $1,500 per day.
Assisted living is about $4,000 per month. There are people in the hallways of her floor. If she were given a placement in assisted living (and she doesn’t require a lot of personal care at this point, but enough that she can’t go back to the yo-yo of “independent living with home care visits,” the government (you and I) could have saved a minimum of $160,000. She is rotting away in that hospital bed.
How many others are there like her? When is this going to stop?
Ellen Voth, Kelowna
Take back our flag and fly it proudly
Dear Editor:
I could not agree more with letter writer Jim Hannah's comments regarding the freedom movement’s (no capitalization on purpose) use of Canada’s flag. (Demand your Maple Leaf from the thugs, letter, June 22).
He took the words right out of my mouth as for a long time now I too have felt my flag was hijacked.
However, I shall not shrink away from proudly displaying the Maple Leaf on my car come Canada Day.
Let me suggest to Jim, and all who feel the same way, that we take back our flag by displaying it proudly come July 1.
Richard Bégin,
Kelowna
Federal riding shouldn’t divide city in half
Dear Editor:
I am rather concerned there was only a small paragraph in James Miller’s Miller Time column about proposed changes to Penticton’s federal electoral boundaries.
As noted in the June 17 column, shifts in population distribution means that B.C.’s electoral districts will increase from 42 to 43 so the B.C. federal map is being redrawn to reflect that growth.
While that seems like a simple enough plan, this change will have a major impact on our riding, especially Penticton. If the changes go ahead, Penticton will be divided into two federal electoral districts with the split being down Main Street. This means that if you live on the east side of Main, you will be represented by MP1. Meanwhile, if your business, company, non-profit organization, or City Hall is on the west side of Main Street, MP2 will be your representative. Sounds crazy to me.
On June 13, the Federal Boundaries Commission for British Columbia held a public hearing for South Okanagan-West Kootenay to hear comments on the proposal. Sadly, there were only about 20 people in attendance, but all speakers presented excellent arguments against the plan.
Although this was the only in-person public hearing, a virtual public hearing will be held in the future, and the commission is also accepting written comments. To learn more about these proposed changes, go to redistribution2022.ca. To voice your concern, email BC-CB@redecoupage-federal-redistribution.ca or write to Federal Boundaries Commission for British Columbia, 300 – 1055 West Hastings, Vancouver, V6E 2E9.
I am sure MP Richard Cannings, would be interested in hearing your opinion.
I hope the media and the public follow up with this ludicrous proposal so it can be changed and improved upon.
Leslie Manion, Penticton