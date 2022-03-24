Higher taxes on oil companies not the answer
Dear Editor:
Marc Lee’s article, published in Tuesday’s Courier on the Opinion page, calling for a special tax on oil company profits, demands a bit of common-sense, free-market reality, particularly in the light of current global conflicts.
While we can agree with his statement that it is clear to everyone that energy supply is of crucial strategic importance to the free world, we should consider the following.
There is an old economic saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” When oil prices are low, energy companies worldwide do not have enough capital or incentives to replace depleting reserves, leading to an inevitable price rise due to tightened supplies. As we are seeing today, this leads to increased cash flows which, after balance sheets are repaired, finds its way back into increased drilling, resulting in increased supply.
This always leads to a future price drop caused by over supply and so another cycle begins.
In my working career, dating back to 1974, I saw several of these cycles. One of which resulted in the failed 1980s National Energy Program under the Pierre Trudeau, the pain of which still resonates across Western Canada.
So now that strategic world oil supplies are concentrated in the hands of tyrants in Russia and the Middle East, we should be talking about increasing supplies from democratic countries such as Canada, and not talking about taxing valuable, re-investible cash flow away from this vital industry.
Our freedom may depend on it.
Roger Hume, Kelowna
Ukraine’s success was upsetting the bully Putin
Dear Editor:
I weep for Ukraine. NATO countries cower and try diplomacy with an insane bully in the Kremlin.
Here’s my take on that Kremlin creep. He and his oligarchs have become wealthy while people living beyond the show cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg live in poverty — essentially stiff serfs, now used as cannon fodder to attack a successful democratic neighbour, Ukraine.
It’s not NATO Putin and his rich cohorts were worried about. Ukraine was blinding Russians with the happiness of its democracy, while Russia’s 21st-century serfs continue to struggle.
If I were in Ukraine I would not want my country to join NATO.
Nero is said to have fiddled while Rome burned. Putin (another madman) amuses himself toying with NATO diplomats while bombing Ukraine indiscriminately. Bullies cannot be appeased.
That is why humans have waged wars since the year zero.
Helen Schiele, Kelowna
Spending to reach new heights with NDP-Liberal deal
Dear Editor:
Hold onto your wallets folks, now that the federal Liberals and NDP are bedfellows you ain’t seen nothing yet.
Daycare, pharmacare, dental care are just the beginning of a spending spree that will make us taxpayers’ eyes water.
The prime minister will on purpose will ruin what has been a great country. He will turn our country into a European type socialist mess with everyone dependent on government for their well being.
Beware Canadians, this is coming. If you complain, Trudeau may freeze you bank account and other assets. Has he ever explained why he never sat down and talked to the truckers, which could have averted the use of the Emergency Measures Act, amongst other things.
This is just the beginning, The majority of Canadians did not vote for the prime minister or the NDP so let our voices be heard across this country.
Barry Cochrane, Kelowna
Protesters could fight for more worthy cause
Dear Editor:
I wonder why those protesting at the B.C. Legislative buildings and other areas around British Columbia don’t, instead, use their time and energy to help those in the Ukraine currently feeling a real loss of freedom.
Oops, I forgot, protesting is simpler.
Wayne Wood, Penticton
Some wisdom needed to fix world problems
Dear Editor:
Elon Musk is challenging Vladimir Putin to a duel over the fate of the Ukraine. It seems the mentality of human beings has not changed since Roman times, when gladiators fought for their lives against slave gladiators, and with wild animals, with weapons of course, otherwise a human doesn’t have a chance.
Here are some humbling thoughts: compared to animals, we humans are physically inferior creatures, as animals have in addition to their superior five senses-ultrasound-heat-seeking-magnetic-star and sun navigation abilities, and who knows what other senses?
We humans don’t even have common sense, otherwise we wouldn’t have billionaires, whose wealth is illegitimate, as Noam Chomsky has said.
I have yet to see a smidgen of wisdom or care, from the powerful elite, about the environmental costs to the planet and people’s lives, whether it’s Vladimir Putin’s war or Elon Musk’s fantasy about living on Mars.
Dear Elon, as a fragile 86 year old, I could not join you in the ring, but if you care, and for the sake of peace, let’s have a mind-to-mind debate/conversation, for 1% of your wealth — against mine.
Gunther Ostermann, Parksville