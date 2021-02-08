Don’t let council get a good idea
Dear Editor:
Finally, some encouraging words published by a Kelowna city planner, for mayor and council to vote on: “More slender towers to preserve view corridors, reduce shadowing on adjacent properties, and ... a more pedestrian-friendly streetscape environment.”
Nope. Kiboshed before it even got to council by planning director Ryan Smith because “staff have had some additional consultation with stakeholders in the development industry on that item.”
Translation: Sure, citizens will like these benefits, but they mean a little less profit for developers — that’s not going to happen here.
Al Janusas, PLANKelowna
Happy 100th to wrinkle-free man
Dear Editor:
Just wanted to let you in on the most incredible thing that I have witnessed in my life. I mean I believe that I will not ever see this again before I die. Is it genetics? His shampoo? What he eats? His upbringing?
Somebody please explain so everyone can look like this when we are 100 years old.
That is right — Herb Kaake (pronounced cake), nickname Herbalious, is turning 100 years old without one wrinkle on him. That’s right. Believe it.
Today, Herb will be 100 years young at the Village of Mill Creek
Shelley McLatchy, West Kelowna
No more pictures of vaccinations
Dear Editor:
I am so tired of pictures on the news of people being vaccinated. Is this necessary? We all know what happens, so give us a break. We don’t need to see it anymore.
Jean Bourque, Kelowna
Drug production moved to China
Dear Editor:
Today, most of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Canada’s drugs originate in China. During the 1980s the U.S. Europe and Japan manufactured most of the world’s APIs. This changed with NAFTA and the birth of generic drugs.
The Mulroney Conservatives saw generic drugs as one of the benefits of the free trade deal. This new demand for cheaper drugs pushed a greater demand for cheaper ingredients.
In 2000, then-U.S. president Bill Clinton welcomed China into the WTO and removed all tariffs on pharmaceuticals from China.
China took to international trade like a duck to water and was able to out-compete American manufactures and flooded the market with cheaper drugs.
One example is penicillin. The over abundance of penicillin coming from China exported to the U.S. made manufacturing penicillin in the U.S. uncompetitive.
The last penicillin manufacturer in the U.S. stopped producing the drug by 2004. China has repeated the practice with other drugs as well.
This is why Canada doesn’t have home-grown vaccines and has to stand in line while countries with their own vaccine manufacturing sectors get inoculated first.
Procurement minister Anita Anand has from the beginning directed every effort to not only secure supplies of vaccines, but also attract the development of home-grown vaccine production. She has been successful and deserves credit.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Stay the course, mayor advises
Dear Editor:
On Friday, residents across British Columbia waited to learn what the next steps will be as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in our province.
During her update, Dr. Bonnie Henry asked everyone to “stay the path to buy time” and allow the provincewide immunization program to get up and running to a greater capacity. She announced that the restrictions on gatherings and events will remain in place until further notice. But she also provided a ray of hope, noting that she will continue to review and consider opportunities for some restrictions to be eased and some activities to resume as soon as it is safe to do so.
This last year has been full of challenges for all of us, with some being impacted greater than others. The changes we’ve experienced — the adaptations we’ve had to make, the new processes and operations we’ve had to develop within our everyday lives — are wearing on most of us. I am tremendously grateful and proud of how our citizens have rallied around one another, how you have faced adversity, and taken action to protect your families, your colleagues, your neighbours, and our community as a whole.
On behalf of the city, I offer my sincere condolences to all those who have lost loved ones, near and far, to the COVID-19 virus. In these last weeks, as we’ve heard about increased cases in our community and the passing of some of our own residents, we are reminded of the gravity of what we are facing on a global scale. Our hearts are with those who are grieving and our commitment remains to do what we can to help continue to slow and contain the spread of this virus that has already changed so much of our world.
Thank you for following the guidance and directives of our Provincial Health Officer. We know this last year has not been easy, but we also know that our actions and choices to stay apart, stay local and stay safe do make a difference.
Let’s continue to stay the path, be patient and be kind, until we can be together again.
Victor Cumming, mayor, City of Vernon
Gas hike undoes ICBC rate cut
Dear Editor:
I watched Thursday, as a senior citizen, our shining cap-toothed leader all smiles well telling B.C. we will all be receiving a rebate from ICBC in the coming weeks.
Funny less than 24 hours later, we get hit with a 10 cent increase at the pumps. Cheers!
John O’Reilly, Kelowna
Invest more in B.C.’s parks
Dear Editor:
Winter is in full swing, and people are heading outside to stave off boredom amid travel and gathering restrictions. When I’m out in B.C.’s provincial parks, I meet people of different backgrounds, skills and experience levels. Unfortunately, years of chronic underfunding has created bottlenecks for the crowds who are eager to get out this season.
While the B.C. government has made promises to improve and expand parks, trails and campgrounds, I see an immediate need for this in my local and favourite parks.
We need more than promises.
We need a real investment that’s going to help us not just build back a better parks system, but also keep it running for years to come.
This winter, we’ve heard warnings from Avalanche Canada about underprepared adventurers heading to the outdoors, sometimes with tragic outcomes. North Shore Search and Rescue say they, along with many of their partner organizations around the province, have had their busiest winter ever.
An investment in B.C.’s parks can help keep people safe and healthy now and after the pandemic. I hope that Premier Horgan’s government will turn the tide for B.C.’s beloved but beleaguered parks.
Lucinda Prevost, Kelowna
Show us the COVID contracts
Dear Editor:
We’re a year into COVID now and, predictably, it’s all boiled down to vaccines. The more the delays, the more people and the country suffer.
It’s hard to know just where we are on vaccine delivery. In the absence of our own vaccine production capabilities, we’re at the mercy of foreign suppliers and foreign governments.
The Liberals boast about their impressive portfolio of vaccines from multiple suppliers, but we’re only seeing a trickle to this point.
Like everything else on COVID — border closures, travel restrictions, PPE, and testing capacity; vaccines are too little, too late.
Our health and our economy continue to be hostage to COVID. We get announcements of millions of doses of this or that vaccine for possible delivery.
Provincial premiers are demanding details of vaccine contracts, but the Liberals continue to stonewall them.
With our well being and economy at stake, Canadians deserve to know, too. Information on price, delivery dates, non-delivery penalties, and contract signing dates, would provide a better understanding of why we find ourselves where we are.
The Liberals say that everything is in hand, so why are they are making panicky claims on the COVAX vaccine program which was intended to assist poorer nations with vaccines. We’re the only G7 nation doing this.
If our vaccine contracts are really that great, then let’s see them. If the facts supported the Liberal narrative, you can bet the media would be chock full of contract details.
Who can believe what Justin Trudeau says on vaccines? He’s a proven liar with three ethics violations as prime minister. His fuzzy assurances from Rideau Cottage are wearing thin.
It’s like living in a mushroom farm where the inhabitants are kept in the dark.
Maybe we should be developing a vaccine against Justin Trudeau. It seems that herd immunity may be some time away.
John Thompson, Kaleden
Start the plan to a greener future
Dear Editor:
In response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, economist Jim Stanford made an interesting statement. Stanford said: “it is now undeniable: fossil fuels will disappear from most uses in the foreseeable future. And fossil-fuel industries will never again be an engine of economic growth and job creation in Canada.”
This is something that the climate movement and Indigenous land defenders in Canada have been saying for a long time but, now, we’re hearing it from economists too.
For some reason, however, the message still hasn’t reached Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and politicians like Alberta Premier Jason Kenney who remain convinced that there is a pathway toward building this project.
Instead of trying to save this doomed pipeline, maybe Canadian politicians should get to work in service of the workers they claim to support.
In the 2019 election, Trudeau promised to deliver a Just Transition Act that would support workers through the transition to a green energy economy with new jobs and retraining programs. It feels like this would be a good time to follow through on that promise.
Lyndon Bauer, Kelowna