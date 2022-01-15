Tsunami advisories issued for parts of coastal British Columbia

In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC, an island created by the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano is seen smoking Jan. 7, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, Jan. 15, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. The National Tsunami Warning Center says advisories cautioning of potential strong currents and waves are expected to be in place across much of coastal British Columbia for the next several hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Planet Labs PBC via AP