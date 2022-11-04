SURREY, B.C. - A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Surrey, B.C.
RCMP were called to the 92nd Avenue and King George Boulevard area in the neighbourhood of Whalley just after 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the injured victim.
He was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police are investigating a possible motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.