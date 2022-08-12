Assault charge laid after Vancouver police say officers were 'swarmed' by crowd

A person's belongings are placed on the street to be moved to storage after his tent was cleared from the sidewalk at a sprawling homeless encampment on East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Police say a charge of assault with a weapon has been laid against a woman after officers in Vancouver were allegedly attacked in the same area as a tent encampment was being removed from the city's Downtown Eastside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck