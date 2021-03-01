Homicide investigators called after child in B.C. community found in medical distress

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

AGASSIZ, B.C. - Police say homicide investigators were called after a child was found in medical distress in a small community in the Fraser Valley.

The RCMP in Agassiz say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over after they were summoned to a home in Harrison Mills to assist BC Ambulance Service when it was called to a medical emergency.

Mounties say the call came in around 5 p.m. on Friday.

They say the child was taken to a regional hospital where he was in critical condition and not expected to survive.

The RCMP say no other details are being released.

