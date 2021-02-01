Judge rejects request to release suspect in fatal hit-and-run death of police officer

Members of the Edmonton Police Service salute in Calgary on Monday Jan. 4, 2021, at an impromptu memorial for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett. Two teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of Harnett. The suspect believed to have been driving has been denied release from custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

CALGARY - A teenager charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will remain in custody.

The accused was 17 when he was arrested following the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year's Eve.

He has since turned 18 but cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Youth court Judge Steve Lipton on Friday refused bail for the teen and has now denied an application that he be released into the custody of a responsible person.

That person would have had to exercise care and control over the teen.

Police have said Harnett was hit and dragged while attempting to stop an SUV after noticing its plates didn't match its registration.

The suspect is to return to court Feb. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021

