B.C. Cowichan Tribes lift shelter-in-place order after more than two months

The Cowichan Tribes Administration office located in Duncan, B.C., is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. British Columbia's largest First Nation, the Cowichan Tribes, has lifted a shelter-in-place order more than two months after it was enacted to limit the spread of COVID-19. The community on Vancouver Island says in a statement on its website that the order was lifted on Friday, but members must continue to follow public health guidelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito