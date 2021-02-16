Calgary police credit forensic advances for cold case sex assault charges

CALGARY - Police in Calgary have made an arrest in two sexual assaults that occurred nearly 40 years ago.
Investigators have charged Patrick Zamora, who is 64 and from Calgary, in the attacks near the Foothills Medical Centre in 1981.
On June 16 of that year, a nursing student was returning to her residence at the medical centre when she was attacked and sexually assaulted.
Two weeks later, a lab technician was assaulted when she was returning to her vehicle after leaving a building on the medical centre campus.
Zamora is charged under Criminal Code statutes from the time which include rape, and choking and rape.
He is to appear in court April 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.