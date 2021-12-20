B.C. cap on restaurant food delivery fees to stay at 15% through next year

A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver on December 3, 2020. The B.C. government says it's extending the cap on fees charged by food delivery companies to help the restaurant industry through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon says the fee cap was set to expire on Dec. 31, but it's now been extended to the end of 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward