B.C. creates enforcement teams in 12 communities to tackle repeat violent offenders

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference as high voltage test set equipment is seen behind him at Powertech Labs, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Eby says the government will create 12 law enforcement hubs in communities across the province from Nanaimo to Terrace that are dedicated to tackling and monitoring repeat violent offenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck