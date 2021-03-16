Lower Mainland mayors urge province to expand role of municipal emergency responders

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. A group of 11 mayors from B.C.'s Lower Mainland have renewed their call for the province to work with local governments to expand the role of municipal emergency medical responders given ambulance delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck