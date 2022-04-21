B.C. provides First Nations with $74-million grant to make up for lost gaming revenue

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber following the prorogation address in the chamber ahead of the throne speech at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, April 12, 2021. The British Columbia government says First Nations, which have been hit hard by the pandemic and last year's wildfires and flooding, will receive a $74-million grant to make up for the loss of shared gaming revenues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito