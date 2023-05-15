Experts foresee more heat waves outside summer as May hot spell grips B.C., Alberta

Overland flooding is seen as the swollen Bonaparte River runs through the Bonaparte First Nation while motorists travel on the Cariboo Highway, north of Cache Creek, B.C., on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Special weather statements covered much of British Columbia's coastal and interior regions with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees in many communities on the weekend, but meteorologist Louis Kohanyi says they're expected to peak today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck