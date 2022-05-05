B.C. aims to support repeat offenders while protecting communities

David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, speaks in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The British Columbia government has hired two experts to investigate and report on how best to prevent cycles of crime involving prolific offenders and those who commit random violent attacks. The attorney general says a small group of people is creating disorder and chaos, mostly in downtown cores as businesses are trying to recover from the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck