HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says

A man draws an unknown illicit substance into a syringe before injecting it into his arm as people gather for a rally and march to call on the government to provide a safe supply of illicit drugs in Vancouver, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Researchers at the the University of British Columbia have found reduced access to HIV care and prevention services during early COVID-19 lockdowns were associated with a "sharp increase" in infection rates among drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck