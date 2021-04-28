Alberta to ship more vaccine, change rules to fight COVID-19 in two hot spots

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro speaks in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 29, 2020. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will be speaking to reporters this afternoon on COVID-19 and expansion projects at Calgary's Rockyview Hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

CALGARY - Alberta is expanding the age eligibility and directing more vaccine doses to two COVID-19 hot spots in the province.

Premier Jason Kenney says the measures will help address concerns in Banff and in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes the oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray.

Kenney says when expected shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive Monday, they will be directed to those areas.

He says that will continue for the next two weeks as supplies permit.

Also, the age eligibility for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, currently at 40 in Alberta, will be reduced to 30 in those areas.

The Moderna vaccine will also be made available to Indigenous people in Wood Buffalo as young as 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.