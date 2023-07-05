More campfire bans coming to B.C. by Friday as dry conditions raise wildfire danger

The Sessel Mountain wildfire located approximately 43 kilometres northwest of Pemberton B.C. is shown this handout photo taken on Saturday July 1, 2023, provided by the BC Wildfire Service. More campfire bans are on the way in British Columbia as warm, dry conditions push the wildfire danger upward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT **

VANCOUVER - More campfire bans are on the way in British Columbia as warm, dry conditions push the wildfire danger upward.

The BC Wildfire Service says, as of noon on Friday, campfires will no longer be permitted in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The restriction will also extend to include all areas of the Coastal Fire Centre, except Haida Gwaii.

Campfires have been banned since last month across the Prince George Fire Centre and in the driest sections of the Northwest and Coastal fire centres, including Vancouver Island.

The wildfire service says campfires no larger than half-a-metre by half-a-metre will still be allowed in the Cariboo and Southeast fire centres, where wildfire danger is primarily ranked as moderate.

More than 100 active blazes are burning across B.C., most of them in the northeast corner, including a 5,715-square-kilometre fire south of Fort Nelson, which is the largest ever recorded in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.

