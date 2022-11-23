Robbery, chase, shooting, crash and police response cause mayhem in Coquitlam, B.C.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. A search is underway for two people linked to a violent series of events that brought the evening rush hour on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, to a standstill along a section of Highway 1 through Coquitlam, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck