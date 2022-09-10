Highway in Alberta could get smoky, but Parks Canada says closing it is a last resort

The Chetamon wildfire is seen burning beside Mount Greenock, left, in Jasper National Park in a Sept. 7, 2022, handout photo. Jasper National Park has already advised people not to visit due to power outages caused by the Chetamon Mountain blaze that have disrupted services within the park, including the Jasper townsite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*