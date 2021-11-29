Yukon reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Yukon is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, bringing the active case count to 69. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

VANCOUVER - Yukon is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, bringing the active case count to 69.

Since the pandemic began, the territory has recorded 1,507 cases.

Of those, the health authority says 1,429 have recovered.

No new deaths have been reported in the three-day period since Friday, when the territory announced its 13th fatality from the virus.

Last week, Yukon announced COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of five and 11 will start on Dec. 6.

The territory has also launched its free vaccination verification smartphone app, which will help businesses confirm a person's vaccination status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.

