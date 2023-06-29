Searchers look for B.C. teen missing in provincial park since Tuesday

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A helicopter, a drone and teams of rescuers from across the Lower Mainland are part of a search for a missing teen who was separated from her group while hiking in a Metro Vancouver provincial park. RCMP say 16-year-old Esther Wang from Langley, B.C., was part of a group of four people who was hiking in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck